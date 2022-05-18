In Mundka Fire, All 3 Accused Remanded To 5-day Judicial Custody By Delhi Court: Sources

In the Mundka fire that claimed the lives of 27 people, Republic has learnt that accused Manish Lakra, Harish Goyal and Varun Goyal were remanded to judicial custody for five days by a Delhi court on Wednesday. The three accused- Lakra- the owner of the building, and Goyals- the owners of the company where the fire is suspected to have started- were sent to the judicial custody after their one-day police custody ended earlier in the day.

All the three have been booked under sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide),120 (concealing design to commit an offence punishable with imprisonment), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

AAP blames BJP for fire incident

According to preliminary investigation, various lapses, including lack of fire fighting equipment and a blocked staircase, had led to the tragedy. The blame game between the AAP-led government in the Union Territory, and the Central government led by BJP continues.

Earlier in the day, AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj held a press briefing in which it attacked the BJP over the fire incident. Bhardwaj claimed that the building, owned by Lakra, had also served as the election office of Master Azad Singh, who has fought the last 3 elections on a BJP ticket from Mundka. Bashing BJP for attempting to pin the blame of the Mundka fire tragedy on the Delhi government, Bhardwaj alleged that given the party's alleged ties to the building owner, a No Objection Certificate (NOC) was granted to the building in 2016 by the then-assistant commissioner in the MCD.

"BJP's Adesh Gupta said there was a wine shop there. How does an excise department give a license? It gives it based on finding if the building is commercial or not, which it ascertains by asking the MCD," Bharadwaj said, in a bid to prove his point.

A massive fire engulfed a three-storey building, near the Mundka metro station in West Delhi on the evening of May 13, claiming the lives of 27 people. More than 70 people were in the building when the fire broke out on the first floor and engulfed the entire building soon after. The flames were brought under control after 7 hours.