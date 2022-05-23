In Mundka Fire, Delhi Court Grants Three Days Police Custody Of Goyal Brothers

In the Mundka fire that claimed 27 people's lives, a Delhi Court on Monday granted three days of police custody of Harish Goyal and Varun Goyal. Delhi police has sought the custody of Goyals for recovery of the list of employees who were working there prior to the incident, as per ANI. Manish Lakra, Harish, and Varun Goyal were produced in court after five days of judicial custody.

Metropolitan magistrate Udita Jain Garg has granted three days of police custody in order to interrogate Goyals for recovery of documents and other evidence. The court on Monday sent the landlord Manish Lakra into judicial custody for 14 days. The plea seeking three days of police custody remand of the accused ones was moved by Inspector Gulshan Nagpal.

In the application, he had submitted that the Delhi police found 27 dead bodies out of which eight were identified. The remaining bodies are yet to be identified. Prior to the fire incident, there were 45 people working at the site. Inspector Nagpal submitted for this purpose the police required the list of employees who were working in the factory and that many workers were from other states.

The counsel had earlier opposed their police custody remand. It had submitted that the magisterial inquiry has been called by Delhi government and it is going on. Thus, in the current situation, police custody is not required.

Mundka Fire

A massive fire engulfed a three-storey building, near the Mundka metro station in West Delhi on the evening of May 13, claiming the lives of 27 people. More than 70 people were in the building when the fire broke out on the first floor and engulfed the entire building soon after. The flames were brought under control after 7 hours. According to initial investigation, various lapses, including lack of fire fighting equipment and a blocked staircase, had led to the tragedy.

All the three accused have been booked under sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide),120 (concealing design to commit an offence punishable with imprisonment), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.