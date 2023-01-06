In Nagaland, HM Amit Shah Says 'process Of Repealing AFSPA Started In Gradual Manner'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said that the Centre is in the process of repealing the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) in a gradual manner from Nagaland. He also stated that that is a 74% reduction in the insurgency in the state.

Addressing a gathering, HM Shah said, "There has been a reduction of 74% as far as the insurgency in Nagaland is concerned in comparison to the data in 2014 and 2021. As far as the law and order situation of Nagaland is concerned, there has been a reduction of 64 in the martyrium of armed forces and 84% in ambush of Nagaland citizens. The process of repealing AFSPA has always started in a gradual manner."

Centre announces withdrawal of AFSPA

AFSPA was imposed in Nagaland in 1958 to curb the Naga insurgency movement. Last year, the Centre had announced the withdrawal of AFSPA from 15 police stations in 7 districts, which was welcomed by the State government. However, Naga civil societies demanded a complete repeal of the Act from the State.

He also said that the Central government's vision of mainstreaming the northeast has borne fruit and all eight states in N-E are going through stages of development.

HM Shah said that the Centre fulfilled the object of the three Ps - Peace, Progress and Prosperity. The Home Minister also inaugurated projects worth Rs 52 crore in the state.

He virtually inaugurated 42 VR laboratories in more than 40 government higher secondary and secondary schools, Atal Tinkering laboratories in nine government higher secondary schools and RCC a two-lane bridge at Doyang river near Governor's Camp at Liphayan in Wokha district and a power substation at Chiephobozou in Kohima district.

Shah also held a meeting with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders of Nagaland where elections are due this year.

Before Nagaland, Amit Shah had visited Manipur.