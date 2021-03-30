In Nanded, Sikh Youth Assault & Injure Policemen After Permission Denied For Hola Mohalla

In a shocking incident in Maharashtra's Nanded, four policemen were injured after a group of Sikh youth attacked them after permission for Holla Mohalla was denied. The group of Sikh youth broke the gates of the gurudwara in Nanded on Monday and attacked the policemen, leaving four injured. According to the Nanded SP, the gurudwara committee had been informed that permission was not granted for Holla Mohalla due to COVID-19 and that they had agreed to conduct the celebrations inside the Gurudwara.

However, the Nanded SP informed that upon the arrival of the Nishan Sahib at the Gurudwara gate, 300-400 youth started arguing with the policemen following which they allegedly broke the gate and marched outside. The group of Sikh youth attacked the policemen leaving four injured and damaged vehicles. Nanded SP informed that an FIR was registered regarding the matter. 17 people have been detained in connection with the assault, and the FIR that has been registered includes charges of rioting and attempt to murder.

around 4 pm when Nishan Sahib was brought to gate

Maharashtra's active COVID-19 tally soars to 3.36 lakh

On Monday, March 29, Maharashtra recorded 31,643 novel coronavirus cases taking the State's COVID-19 tally to 27,45,518. At present, there are 3,36,584 active cases in the State. With 20,854 COVID-19 patients discharged in the day, the number of recovered soared to 23,53,307. With Mumbai recording 5888 cases in the day in the 24 hours leading up to Monday evening, it remains a major novel coronavirus hotspot in the state.

102 deaths — 14 from Nagpur, 12 from Mumbai, 8 from Nanded, 7 from Parbhani, 5 each from Kalyan Dombivali, Nashik, Sangli and Amravati, 4 each from Wardha, Latur, Solapur and Navi Mumbai, three each from Pune, Beed and Akola, two each from Bhandara, Ahmednagar, Malegaon and Thane were reported on Monday. Out of the total deaths reported in the day, 85 occurred in the last 48 hours, 14 in the last week and the rest from the period before. Until now, a total of 54,283 persons in the state have died owing to COVID-19.

So far, 1,94,95,189 samples have been tested for the novel coronavirus in labs operational across the state. While 16,07,415 persons are under home quarantine, 16,614 others have been admitted to institutional quarantine centres. The COVID-19 positivity rate, recovery rate and fatality rate in Maharashtra stand at 14.08 per cent, 85.71 per cent and 1.98 per cent respectively.