In Nawab Malik's PMLA Chargesheet, ED Details Alleged D-gang Links & Kurla Building Plot

In the money laundering case against former Maharashtra Minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik, the Enforcement Directorate filed the chargesheet before the City Civil court and Additional Session Judge (designated for PMLA) in Mumbai on Monday. In the chargesheet that runs over 75 pages, the ED has talked elaborately about Malik's alleged link to the D-company, and their purported conspiracy to usurp the Goawala building compound in Kurla West in 1996.

In the chargesheet, ED referred to an FIR lodged in February 2022 under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA). In the FIR, Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar, who has been designated as a "Global Terrorist” by the United Nation under United Nations Security Resolution 1267 and also listed under the Fourth Schedule of the UAPA Act, 1967 is accused of running an international terrorist network, namely D-Company. It is said that the company is involved in various terrorist/criminal activities such as arms smuggling, Narco-terrorism, underworld criminal syndicate, money laundering, circulation of FICN, unauthorized possession/acquisition of key assets for raising terror funds among others.

Underlining that Dawood has left India, the central agency claimed that he has been controlling the aforementioned illegal activities through his 'close associates', and named Haji Anees alias Anees Ibrahim Shaikh, Shakeel Shaikh alias Chhota Shakeel among others. Also named was Haseena Parkar, Dawood's late younger sister.

'Conspiracy to usurp Goawala building compound'

In the chargesheet, the ED has underlined that in the given background of predicate offences, the investigation under PMLA was initiated. During the PMLA investigation, as per the ED, it has come to light that the Kurla-based Goawala property owned by Munira S. Plumber and Marium Goawala, was allegedly being 'eyed by' Nawab Malik and Haseena Parkar. The Central agency stated that Malik had already entered the said property by 'illegally occupying' a store. Malik, thereafter, had allegedly gained another shed by taking over Solidus Investment Pvt Limited by misguiding its erstwhile owner Mr K J Patel.

At this point, as per the ED, Salim Patel a conduit of Parkar approached Plumber and offered her to get the encroachment issues and other issues resolved. Plumber, unaware of the connection between Patel and Parker, agreed to this. "Salim Patel got one Power of attorney signed by Munira Plumber for resolving the issues of encroachment & tenants and in the guise of sorting these issues, he opened an office there. The supplementary Power of attorney was fabricated by Salim Patel at the behest of beneficiaries of this entire fraud," the central agency said in the chargesheet.

In the chargesheet, it was also mentioned that the rent collector of Plumber, Sardar Khan, joined hands with Parkar and Malik. The trio solved the issue by distributing the property among themselves, without giving a penny to the actual owner, Plumber, all on the basis of non-genuine supplementary Power of attorney.

As per the ED, in 2015, Malik, Parker, Khan and Salim Patel further conspired and Malik purchased the portion-controlled by Parkar & Khan. "Investigation revealed that after usurping the subject property through M/s. Solidus Investments Pvt. Limited, Mr. Nawab Malik and his family continue to enjoy the proceeds of crime and this POC got multiplied by way of rent received from the various parties," the chargesheet read.

Malik was arrested on February 24 after being questioned by the ED for seven hours in a case that dates back to the year 1999. He has been lodged in Arthur Road Jail since March 7. On repetitive demands of relief citing health issues, on May 16, a special court in Mumbai allowed the NCP leader to be treated in a private hospital.