In Naya Kashmir, People Ignore Hurriyat's Calls; Puts Faith In Normal Life

Despite the frequent calls to commemorate Afzal Guru and Maqbool Bhat's anniversaries, normal life was witnessed across Kashmir in recent times. With faith in change towards the development and better future, the people across Kashmir, today, again proved things are quite better after the abrogation of Article 370 as situations in the region were normal on the anniversaries of Afzal Guru and Maqbool Bhat.

Republic TV witnessed business establishments functioning smoothly across all regions of Kashmir, from northern to southern to central districts.

Since morning traffic movement was seen on all highways to all inner and link routes, a local transporter said while terming it a wise and major decision of people by coming forward for the new beginning.

However, in parts of Kashmir on Friday congregational prayer tributes were paid on the death anniversaries of both Afzal Guru and Maqbool Bhat, but that didn't affect the overall situation across the region. Meanwhile, authorities didn't allow Friday prayers at the historic Jamia masjid in the summer capital citing precautionary measures.

Speaking to Republic TV, a senior officer said that things on the ground are absolutely fine and all credit goes to the people who now believe in their better and more successful future. He added that people are now mature enough to make a decision, especially not believing in so called hurriyat calls. He further said it's a good sign of Naya Kashmir where everyone believes in change and with this good attitude of people, soon, Kashmir will be counted alongside the good states of India.

Meanwhile, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference headed by incarcerated Mirwaiz Umar Farooq paid tributes to Muhammad Maqbool Bhat and Muhammad Afzal Guru on their 38th and 9th death anniversaries.

In a statement, the Hurriyat said that the history of sacrifices rendered by the people of Kashmir and the leadership for their rights especially the right to self-determination is so glorious that it cannot be forgotten. It added that one must not lose hope with the changing times.

Whatever be the situation, we must keep up our courage and resolve and continue to pursue the vision and mission for which the sacrifices of numerous lives and properties are being rendered from 1931 in general and 1947 in particular, the APHC said.

Hurriyat also urged the international community to take note of the happening in Kashmir and the clampdown unleashed by the Government of India (GOI). It urged the world bodies especially the World Human Rights Organisation to play their role asking New Delhi to return the mortal remains of Bhat and Guru buried in Tihar Jail, to their families for burial in their own land in Kashmir.

However, people completely boycotted the Hurriyat calls and prefered to live a normal life.