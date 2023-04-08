In Numbers: India's Mammoth Civil Aviation Growth As Told By Union Minister Scindia

Jyotiraditya Scindia while delivering a speech in Chennai in presence of Prime Minister Modi, said that the terminal building at the airport in Chennai stands testament to the pace at which Indian aviation is growing. He stated that India had only 6 crore passengers in the year 2013-14 while now the number stands at 14.5 crore per year in just a span of 9 years. The peak passengers in a day in the pre-covid era were 4,20,000 and has now reached 4,55,000 passengers per day.

India had 74 airports in 65 years. It has doubled the number of airports and heliports in the past nine years to 148, and over 200 airports, waterdromes, and heliports will be constructed in the next four to five years.

PM Modi hails civil aviation development

PM Modi also spoke about the development of civil aviation in India. Inaugurating development projects worth Rs 5,200 crore on Saturday in Chennai, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the government's work ethic and vision for enabling its accomplishments.

He further stated that previously, infrastructure projects meant delays and now they mean delivery. "Due to the nature of our work, we have experienced a journey from delay to delivery. We feel responsible for every cent that our tax payers pay. We adhere to strict deadlines and produce results even before they are due."

India’s performance in civil aviation

India is one of the world's fastest growing aviation markets. 69% of all air travel in South Asia occurs in India. By 2023, India's airports ought to be able to accommodate 1 billion passengers annually. The formulation of national aviation policies and programmes is the responsibility of the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

The Covid-19 outbreak caused significant financial strain on the aviation industry. In India, airline companies reported losses of more than Rs 19,500 crore after air traffic was halted in March 2020, while airports recorded losses of more than Rs 5,120 crore.

But before the pandemic had an impact on customer travel, a number of airline firms were struggling financially. For instance, 17 airlines have left the market in the last 15 years. Air Odisha Aviation Pvt Ltd and Deccan Charters Pvt Ltd, two of those carriers, left the market in 2020. During the previous four years, Air India has consistently reported losses. In 2018–19, all other significant Indian private airlines, including Indigo and Spice Jet, reported losses.

Infrastructure for civil aviation in India is developed, improved, maintained, and managed by the Airports Authority of India (AAI). As of June 23, 2020, it was in charge of 137 airports across the nation.