In Odisha, Ailing Padma Shri Awardee Kamala Pujari Forcibly Made To Dance In Hospital ICU

In a shocking incident, Padma Shri awardee Kamala Pujari was allegedly forced to dance by a social worker in a hospital in Odisha’s Cuttack, while she was admitted for treatment for Kidney ailment. Significantly, Pujari was conferred with a Padma Shri award in 2019 for preserving endangered seeds and promoting organic farming.

Odisha’s Paraja tribal community, to which Pujari belongs, has demanded action against the social worker for forcefully making Pujari dance in the special ward of the hospital.

‘I denied multiple times but she would not listen’: Kamala Pujari

The Padma Shri awardee winner Pujari while talking to the media at her hometown in Koraput, said that social worker Mamata Behera made her dance forcibly. “I never wanted to dance, but I was forced to. I denied numerous times but she (Mamata Behera) did not listen. I was sick and tired,” said Pujari.

In the video that emerged on social media, the social worker can be seen holding Kamala Pujari’s hands by the shoulder and dancing with her, however, the latter after a few seconds can be seen opting out and choosing to sit on the hospital bed, possibly out of exhaustion. Pujari was discharged on Monday, August 29.

‘Wanted to shun Pujari’s laziness,’ says social worker Behera

Kamala Pujari was admitted to the Srirama Chandra Bhanja Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik also wished her speedy recovery. The hospital authorities said, "The woman who allegedly made Pujari dance used to visit her at the special cabin," hospital registrar (administration) Dr Abinash Rout said.

Pujari didn’t know the social worker Behera personally, said her attendant Rajeeb Hial. Behera can be seen in selfies with Pujari on social media. She said there was no ill intent behind the act and she was trying to shun “Pujari’s laziness”.

The Paraja community comes under Scheduled Tribes, comprising 4% of Odisha's tribal population.

