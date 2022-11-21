In Odisha's Korai, Two Dead As Goods Train Derails & Rams Into Passenger Waiting Hall

In an unfortunate incident, at least two people were killed and several others have been injured after eight wagons of a goods train derailed and crashed into the waiting hall on Monday morning at Korai Station, under East Coast Railway in Odisha's Jajpur district. According to East Coast Railways (ECoR) officials, the incident took place around 6:45 am in the Bhadrak-Kapilas Road Railway Section which is under the Khurda Road Railway Division of East Coast Railway. According to reports, both rail lines were blocked, and the station building was damaged.

#BREAKING | 2 people dead after train derails in Odisha's Korai. Railway officials rush to the accident site as rescue operations are still underway. Tune in for updates - https://t.co/GAtGCw2GdU pic.twitter.com/M1XEWtIegm — Republic (@republic) November 21, 2022

The incident occurred when some commuters were waiting at the platform for a passenger train. Soon after receiving the information, the relief teams and the railway officials rushed to the site to initiate the rescue operation.

Notably, certain trains have been cancelled due to the derailment of the goods train in the Khurda road division. 12821 Shalimar- Puri Dhauli Express and 18045 Shalimar- Hyderabad East Coast Express will remain cancelled today.

Odisha CM conveys his deep sympathy to bereaved families

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed grief over the accident and wished speedy recovery of the injured. Taking to Twitter, the Chief Minister said, "The news of a freight train derailment at Odisha's Jajpur Korai station is very sad. Condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and wishes for the speedy recovery of all the injured."

Naveen Patnaik has also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakhs each to the next of kin of the victims of the Korai goods train derailment. He has directed the admin to expedite the rescue operation and provide adequate treatment for the injured