In one month, North Western Railway collects over Rs 6.6 crore from ticketless travellers

Jaipur, Dec 4 (PTI) The North Western Railway has collected a fine of over Rs 6.6 crore in November from people travelling without tickets, an official said on Saturday.

According to Chief Public Relations Officer Shashi Kiran, a ticket checking campaign was conducted in all the four divisions in November, in which 1,24,523 passengers were found travelling without tickets.

A total of Rs 6,62,00,314 was collected as fine, Kiran said, adding that "this is the highest amount in one month in the last 10 years". PTI SDA SNE

