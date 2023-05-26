In Open Letter, Ex-soldiers Call Congress Boycott Of Parliament Inaugural 'whimsy'

Two hundred and seventy former bureaucrats, retired armed forces officers and other eminent citizens have called the opposition parties' decision to boycott the inaugural of the new Parliament building immature and whimsy. "Somehow, the opposition with its skeletal arguments, immature, whimsy and hollow reasoning, and most of all flagrant display of non-democratic posturing, just doesn't get it," they wrote in an open letter. The letter further said that the democratically elected prime minister is unpalatable to the Congress and other opposition parties. "In a contrast between India First and Family First brand of politics, how can the Family First driven politics reconcile with an India First approach."

The open letter comes after the Congress and nearly 20 other opposition parties decided to boycott the inauguration of the new Parliament, which is scheduled on May 28. The new Parliament, located on the Central Vista, is a giant structure capable of seating 1,272 members of Parliament at a time. The new Parliament was sanctioned after repeated calls for the need of a new seat of Indian democracy as the Sansad Bhawan, built in 1927, fell out of shape on account of wear and tear.

Citizens find a pattern in Congress' behaviour

The citizens of eminence wrote in the open letter that the Congress has repeated boycotted"In 2017, the Congress party decided to boycott the Parliament's midnight session to launch GST, a truly federal innovation and the only of its kind in post-Independence India."

"In 2020, the opposition parties boycotted Lok Sabha to support eight Rajya Sabha members who were suspended for despicable unruly behaviour."

"If this was not enough then in 2021, the Congress party along with the opposition had boycotted ‘Samvidhan Divas’ – this being the second time in a row that the Opposition Parties had boycotted the President’s Parliamentary Address."

"In the 2022 Monsoon Session, Congress whipped up yet another non-existent issue of inflation and added to that the completely unnecessary issue of GST. One cannot forget the same very gang boycotting the joint session of Parliament on Constitution Day, honouring Baba Saheb Ambedkar."

New Parliament opening: Who's attending and who isn't

As many as 25 parties are expected to attend the inauguration of the new Parliament building on Sunday even as 20 opposition parties have decided to boycott the event.

The BJP has alleged that the opposition parties have decided to boycott the inauguration just because it has been built at the initiative of Prime Minister Modi. The BJP also appealed to the opposition parties to attend the "historic day" of its inauguration by showing a "big heart".