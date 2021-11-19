In Operation Molten Metal, DRI Arrests Four Foreign Nationals, Seizes Over 85 Kg Of Gold

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence on Friday apprehended four individuals and seized 85.535 kg gold worth Rs. 42 Crore from their possession. The four have been identified as foreign nationals from South Korea, China, and Taiwan. The group has been alleged of involvement in an international smuggling racket. The accused are presently in custody and are being questioned.

The seizure was made as a part of an intelligence operation codenamed 'Operation Molten Metal'.

"The recovered gold, valued at approximately Rs 42 Crore, has been seized. The four nationals involved in the activities have been apprehended and are being questioned," the Ministry of Finance said in a release.

Accused found using advanced technology to conceal identity of gold

The Intelligence said that the accused were found using advanced technology to conceal the precious metal into other forms for making it easier for distribution.

"During the search operations that were conducted in several rented properties in Chattarpur and Gurgaon, four foreign nationals, two from South Korea and one each from China and Taiwan were found to be using sophisticated metallurgical techniques to convert the smuggled gold in the form of EI laminates into bar/cylindrical form for further distribution," the DRI said.

The intelligence added that gold smugglers had, in the form of machinery parts, molded the precious metal into bars/cylinder shapes before being disposed of in the local market.

Acting upon the said intelligence, DRI officers examined an import consignment at Air Cargo Complex. Indira Gandhi International Airport, the Ministry added in the release.

Machines made of nickel-coated gold found from smugglers: Ministry

During the investigation, the consignment was found to contain electroplating machines fitted with transformers. The 'EI' laminates if the transformers were found to have been made of gold coated with nickel, essentially to hide the identity of the gold.

The Finance Ministry in its release further said that approximately 1kg of gold was recovered from each of the 80 imported electroplating machines.

The illegal activities were being conducted by the foreign nationals in rented farmhouses and apartments in plush localities in South Delhi and Gurgaon. The intelligence said that the accused had been taking extreme precautions to keep the illegal nature of their activities hidden from their immediate neighbours.

Inputs: ANI

Image: PTI/ANI