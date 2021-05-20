In Oxygen Concentrators Case, Navneet Kalra To Be Produced Before Court As Custody Ends

Delhi socialite Navneet Kalra would be produced before Delhi's Saket Court on Thursday at the end of his police custody remand in connection with the Khan Market oxygen concentrator hoarding and black marketing case.

Kalra would be produced before Duty Magistrate Aakanksha Garg as per the vacation roster.

It will be noteworthy to understand what Delhi Police might have found out during the three days of PC remand. It is important to mention that during the period, Kalra was taken to various places including his restaurants in Khan Market and the Nege & Ju Restaurant in Lodhi Colony.

The Saket Court on Monday remanded accused businessman Navneet Kalra to three days police custody. Navneet Kalra, who is said to be the owner of the chain of restaurants from where Delhi Police seized 524 oxygen concentrators, was arrested from his relatives' farmhouse.

The Delhi Police had sought his custody to question him about the alleged hoarding of oxygen concentrators. Kalra will now be produced before the court on May 20. As per sources, Kalra had filed for an application seeking home-cooked food if he was sent to judicial custody. The Delhi Police had sought 5 days custody, and were granted 3. The order, which has been accessed by Republic, notes that the custodial interrogation is required for recovery of electronic devices and remaining oxygen concentrators. The court has also upheld that the concentrators were of inferior quality.

Earlier, Additional Sessions Judge Sandeep Garg had dismissed Kalra's anticipatory bail plea in connection with this case followed by Delhi High Court declining to give him interim protection from arrest. Expressing agreement with the trial court's order, the court had adjourned the matter to May 18.

However, since Kalra was arrested before the May 18 hearing before the Delhi High Court, his anticipatory became infructuous.

Amid the shortage of oxygen in the country, the Delhi Police recovered 524 seized oxygen concentrators out of which 96 were recovered from Khan Chacha restaurant, nine from Town Hall restaurant- both in Khan Market and 419 from Nege & Ju restaurant-cum bar in Lodhi Colony and the Matrix Cellular company’s godown in south Delhi’s Chhatarpur. Kalra is the owner of the aforesaid restaurants. The police registered an FIR under Sections 34, 120B, 188, and 420 of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 3 and 7 of the Essential Commodities Act. According to the police, the accused persons are involved in hoarding and black marketing of oxygen concentrators.

Moreover, it claimed that Matrix Cellular CEO Gaurav Khanna was overseeing the import of oxygen concentrators and their sale at high prices. 5 persons including Khanna, a sales executive, and the manager of Nege & Ju restaurant were arrested by the police. Meanwhile, a lookout circular (LOC) was issued against Kalra owing to the apprehension that he might try to flee the country. On May 12, 4 of the accused including Khanna were granted bail by the Saket court subject to a personal bond of Rs. 50,000 and surety of the like amount.