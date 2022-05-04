In Paris, PM Modi Receives Rousing Reception From Indian Diaspora On Arrival

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Paris on Wednesday on the final leg of his three-nation European tour, he received a grand welcome from the Indian diaspora in the country, who were seen greeting him with folded hands and holding tricolour flags. Hundreds of people of Indian origin were seen waving at PM Modi with joy and excitement and some children were seen taking his autograph.

Before his trip to Paris, PM Modi said in his official statement, "During my return journey, I will stopover in Paris to meet my friend, President Macron. President Macron has very recently been re-elected, and my visit just ten days after the result will not only allow me to convey my personal congratulations in-person, but also reaffirm the close friendship between the two countries. This will also give us the opportunity to set the tone of the next phase of the India-France Strategic Partnership."

PM Modi further said, "President Macron and I will share assessments on various regional and global issues and will take stock of ongoing bilateral cooperation. It is my firm belief that two countries that share such similar vision and values for the global order, must work in close cooperation with each other. My visit to Europe comes at a time when the region faces many challenges and choices. Through my engagements, I intend to strengthen the spirit of cooperation with our European partners, who are important companions in India’s quest for peace and prosperity."

PM Modi reaches Paris

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Paris on May 4 on the final leg of his three-nation European tour during which he met French President Emmanuel Macron to discuss issues of bilateral and mutual interests. PM Modi will be among the first few world leaders to meet President Macron after his re-election last week. He had congratulated President Macron after his re-election. PM Modi's visit comes during the French presidency of the European Union. It also coincides with the 75 years of diplomatic relations between India and France.

This is PM Modi’s fifth visit to France after August 2019, June 2017, November 2015 and April 2015. President Macron visited India in March 2018. Both leaders also met on the sidelines of the G20 Rome Summit in October 2021, G20 Osaka Summit in June 2019 and G20 Buenos Aires Summit in December 2018.

Image: Republic World