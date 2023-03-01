In Pee-gate Incident, DGCA Rejects Plea To Revoke Suspension Of Air India Pilot

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), on Wednesday, rejected an appeal to revoke the suspension of an Air India pilot who was suspended for 'failing to perform his duties' as per the guidelines. This suspension is linked to the urinating incident aboard the New York-Delhi Air India flight where a drunk passenger named Shankar Mishra urinated on an elderly female. The pilot was suspended by the DGCA for three months over the November 26 incident last year, the decision which was challenged by the pilot and unions.

Apart from suspending the pilot's licence, the DGCA also slapped a fine of Rs 30 lakh on Air India. The fine was imposed after an extensive investigation by the DGCA and as per Rule 141 of the Aircraft Rules, 1937, the licence of the Pilot-In-Command of that flight was suspended. The accused, Shankar Mishra, on the other hand, was banned from flying aboard Air India flights for four months, however, his legal team insisted that the accused was innocent.

His advocate Ishanee Sharma while speaking to Republic Media Network had said, "Not even one person said that they saw my client pee...I agree that the first thing my client should have done is gotten up and looked at (and said) 'Oh, my god I couldn't have done this' and denied it. His only mistake was to be naive and courteous enough and listen to the woman not knowing that the woman would put a section on him for outraging her modesty with sexual intent. The only mistake of my client was being over-courteous."

Shankar Mishra walks free

After multiple blockades, Shankar Mishra walked free after being granted bail by a Delhi court on January 31. He was granted bail on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh by Additional Sessions Judge Harjyot Singh Bhalla. The Judge was hearing an appeal filed by the accused against an order of a magisterial court that had denied him bail citing his "utterly disgusting and repulsive" behaviour.