In Photos: Cyclone Tauktae Leaves Behind A Trail Of Destruction

SEARCH
Quick links:
India News
World News
Sports News
Entertainment News
Technology News
Shows
Business News
Election News
Clouds storm over Vellayil Harbor in Kozhikode on Monday.
Ahead of the approaching cyclone, fisherman move boats to the shore in Mumbai
NDRF helps clear roads in Valsad, removes trees blocking the people and vehicular traffic.
Tree succumbs to gusty winds and rain in Mumbai, falls on a car.
A woman wades through flooding in Mumbai as heavy rains lash in the city.
Several boats seen turned over in the aftermath of Cyclone Tauktae.
Waves lash at Gateway of India in Mumbai as Cyclone Tauktae approaches the coast.
NDRF works through debris early morning in the rain, clears roads of fallen trees in Una.
Fisherman drag boats to the coast amidst heavy rainfall as waves turn choppy in the Arabian Sea.
Cyclone Tauktae leaves its trail of destruction in Goa. Officials clear uprooted trees in Panaji.