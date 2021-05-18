Last Updated:

In Photos: Cyclone Tauktae Leaves Behind A Trail Of Destruction

Hurting through the western belt of India, Cyclone Tauktae left its strong mark in the states of Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka Goa and Gujarat.

Vellayil Harbor in Kozhikode
PTI

Clouds storm over Vellayil Harbor in Kozhikode on Monday.

Fisherman move boats to the shore in Mumbai
AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool

Ahead of the approaching cyclone, fisherman move boats to the shore in Mumbai

NDRF helps clear roads in Valsad
@satyaprad1/Twitter

NDRF helps clear roads in Valsad, removes trees blocking the people and vehicular traffic. 

Tree fallen on a car
(AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)

Tree succumbs to gusty winds and rain in Mumbai, falls on a car. 

Woman wades through floods
(AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)

A woman wades through flooding in Mumbai as heavy rains lash in the city. 

Boats turned over in the sea
ANI

Several boats seen turned over in the aftermath of Cyclone Tauktae.

Waves lash at Gateway of India
PTI/Shashank Parade

Waves lash at Gateway of India in Mumbai as Cyclone Tauktae approaches the coast.

NDRF clears trees
@satyaprad1/Twitter

NDRF works through debris early morning in the rain, clears roads of fallen trees in Una.

Fisherman drag boats to the coast
(AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)

Fisherman drag boats to the coast amidst heavy rainfall as waves turn choppy in the Arabian Sea.

Trees uprooted in Panaji
(ANI)

Cyclone Tauktae leaves its trail of destruction in Goa. Officials clear uprooted trees in Panaji.

