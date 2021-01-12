Last Updated:

IN PICS | 1st Batch Of COVISHIELD From Pune Reaches 13 Cities Ahead Of Vaccine Rollout

Vaccine rollout will begin from January 16 across India with the help of 61,000 program managers, 2 lakh vaccinators and 3.7 lakh other vaccination team members

Three trucks loaded with Covishield.
ANI

Three trucks loaded with Covishield vaccine leave for the airport from vaccine maker Serum Institute of India's facility in Pune.

'Covishield' arrives at Pune Airport. 
ANI

Serum Institute of India's COVID-19 vaccine 'Covishield' arrives at Pune Airport. 

'Covishield' arrives at Pune Airport. 
ANI

Today, Air India, SpiceJet, and IndiGo Airlines operated 9 flights with the vaccines ahead of the nationwide vaccination drive on January 16.

SpiceJet carries first consignment.
ANI

SpiceJet carried India’s first consignment of COVID vaccine today. The first consignment of 'Covishield' consisting of 34 boxes and weighing 1088 kg was carried from Pune to Delhi.

'Covishield' arrives at Delhi.
ANI

The first consignment of COVID-19 vaccine 'Covishield' arrives at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport from Pune. 

Covishield vaccine arrives at Patna airport.
ANI

The first consignment of Covishield vaccine arrives at Patna airport.

'Covishield' arrives in Vijayawada from Pune.
ANI

The first consignment of COVID-19 Vaccine 'Covishield' arrives in Vijayawada from Pune.

Chennai receives first batch of COVID-19 vaccine
ANI

Chennai receives the first batch of COVID-19 vaccine 'Covishield'.

Covidshield vaccine arrives in Bengaluru
ANI

The first consignment of 7.95 lakh vials of Covidshield vaccine from Serum Institute of India, Pune arrived in Bengaluru.

Covishield arrives at Kolkata airport. 
ANI

The first consignment of Covishield vaccine by Serum Institute of India (SII), arrives at Kolkata airport. 

