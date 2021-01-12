IN PICS | 1st Batch Of COVISHIELD From Pune Reaches 13 Cities Ahead Of Vaccine Rollout

Quick links:
Three trucks loaded with Covishield vaccine leave for the airport from vaccine maker Serum Institute of India's facility in Pune.
Today, Air India, SpiceJet, and IndiGo Airlines operated 9 flights with the vaccines ahead of the nationwide vaccination drive on January 16.
SpiceJet carried India’s first consignment of COVID vaccine today. The first consignment of 'Covishield' consisting of 34 boxes and weighing 1088 kg was carried from Pune to Delhi.
The first consignment of COVID-19 vaccine 'Covishield' arrives at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport from Pune.
The first consignment of 7.95 lakh vials of Covidshield vaccine from Serum Institute of India, Pune arrived in Bengaluru.