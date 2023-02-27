Last Updated:

IN PICS: AAP Workers Hold Nationwide Protest Over Manish Sisodia's Arrest In Liquor Scam

A day after Manish Sisodia's arrest, AAP held a massive showdown across states like Gujarat, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Odisha, Punjab, and more.

Written By
Astha Singh
AAP's nationwide protest
1/8
ANI

Delhi- AAP workers held a massive protest against the arrest of Deputy CM Manish Sisodia in connection with the liquor policy case in Delhi. AAP workers clashed with Delhi police and forces.

AAP's nationwide protest
2/8
@AamAadmiParty-Twitter

Punjab- AAP workers staged a sit-in protest outside the BJP state office. They raised slogans against the saffron party.

AAP's nationwide protest
3/8
@AamAadmiParty-Twitter

Gujarat- AAP workers held a huge demonstration in support of Manish Sisodia in Gujarat and flashed placards. They were later detained by the police.

AAP's nationwide protest
4/8
@AamAadmiParty-Twitter

Karnataka- AAP leaders also staged a massive protest in Bengaluru and called Sisodia's arrest by CBI illegal and immoral.

AAP's nationwide protest
5/8
@AamAadmiParty-Twitter

Odisha- The party's workers in Odisha staged protests and burned an effigy, and even flashed placards against the Centre.  

AAP's nationwide protest
6/8
@AamAadmiParty-Twitter

Maharashtra- AAP workers in Mumbai came out in huge numbers in support of Manish Sisodia and protested against the government over the Minister's arrest.

AAP's nationwide protest
7/8
@AamAadmiParty-Twitter

Madhya Pradesh- AAP workers engaged in a massive showdown in Bhopal and were subsequently detained by the police.

AAP's nationwide protest
8/8
@AamAadmiParty-Twitter

Haryana- AAP workers staged a strong protest in the state outside the BJP headquarters. A worker was seen standing atop a car raising slogans. 

COMMENT
More Photos
View all
Karnataka's Shivamogga Airport to be inaugurated by PM Modi on Feb 28; Check key details

Karnataka's Shivamogga Airport to be inaugurated by PM Modi on Feb 28; Check key details