IN PICS: AAP Workers Hold Nationwide Protest Over Manish Sisodia's Arrest In Liquor Scam

Quick links:
Delhi- AAP workers held a massive protest against the arrest of Deputy CM Manish Sisodia in connection with the liquor policy case in Delhi. AAP workers clashed with Delhi police and forces.
Punjab- AAP workers staged a sit-in protest outside the BJP state office. They raised slogans against the saffron party.
Gujarat- AAP workers held a huge demonstration in support of Manish Sisodia in Gujarat and flashed placards. They were later detained by the police.
Karnataka- AAP leaders also staged a massive protest in Bengaluru and called Sisodia's arrest by CBI illegal and immoral.
Odisha- The party's workers in Odisha staged protests and burned an effigy, and even flashed placards against the Centre.
Maharashtra- AAP workers in Mumbai came out in huge numbers in support of Manish Sisodia and protested against the government over the Minister's arrest.
Madhya Pradesh- AAP workers engaged in a massive showdown in Bhopal and were subsequently detained by the police.