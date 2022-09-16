In Pics: After Nearly 70 Years, India Set To Receive 8 Cheetahs In MP's Kuno National Park

Quick links:
On September 4, a cheetah roams around in a quarantine area before being sent to India. The scene is from a reserve located near Bella Bella, South Africa.
In an attempt to revive and expand India's wildlife and ecosystem, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release cheetahs transported from Namibia on Saturday, in Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park
As part of the Cheetah Reintroduction Program, India will finally receive eight cheetahs on September 17 after nearly 70 years of extinction.
Among the eight cheetahs in quarantine cages, only three will be released by Prime Minister Modi. The remaining five will be let out into separate quarantine spaces.
A customised aircraft with a tiger image will transport the first group of eight cheetahs to India. A B747 jumbo aeroplane that has been customised has been dispatched for the Cheetahs' protection.
Manager of the Cheetah Metapopulation Initiative Vincent van Der Merwe, the second person from left, attaches a tracking device on a cheetah's neck at a reserve in Bella Bella, South Africa.