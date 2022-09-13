In Pics: Air Force Contingent Returns Home After Exercise Pitch Black In Australia

Quick links:
Spanning over three weeks, the exercise saw the participation of 17 Air Forces and over 2,500 military personnel.
The participating forces took part in various multi-aircraft combat drills by day and night, simulating complex aerial scenarios, involving large formations.
The exercise provided an opportunity for the air forces to share best practices and experiences.
The event saw collaborative spirit that led to better understanding of each other's capabilities and bonhomie that will lead to "enduring ties between participating nations," Defence Ministry said.