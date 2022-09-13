Last Updated:

In Pics: Air Force Contingent Returns Home After Exercise Pitch Black In Australia

Defence ministry said the IAF contingent participating in Exercise Pitch Black 22 in Australia has returned after participation in the multinational exercise.

An Indian Air Force contingent participated in Exercise Pitch Black 22 in Australia.

Exercise Pitch Black 22 was hosted by the Royal Australian Air Force at its Darwin Air Base.

Spanning over three weeks, the exercise saw the participation of 17 Air Forces and over 2,500 military personnel.

The IAF contingent included four Su-30 MKI and two C-17 aircraft. 

The participating forces took part in various multi-aircraft combat drills by day and night, simulating complex aerial scenarios, involving large formations.

The exercise provided an opportunity for the air forces to share best practices and experiences.

The event saw collaborative spirit that led to better understanding of each other's capabilities and bonhomie that will lead to "enduring ties between participating nations," Defence Ministry said.

The Indian Air Force contingent has returned after successful participation in the multinational exercise.

