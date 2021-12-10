In Pics: All About Rs 9,082 Cr Saryu Nahar National Project To Be Inaugurated By PM Modi

Quick links:
The Saryu Nahar National Pariyojna is a project that aims at interlinking five rivers-i.e. Ghagra, Saryu, Rapti, Banganga and Rohini through the construction of canals.
Once completed, it will provide assured irrigation water to more than 14 lakh hectares of land across the state of Uttar Pradesh.
The total cost of the project is to be around Rs.9082 crore. The Saryu Nahar National Project is being monitored by M & A Dte., Central Water Commission (CWC), Lucknow.
It will affect a total of nine districts- Bahraich, Shravasti, Balrampur, Gonda, Siddharthnagar, Basti, Sant Kabir Nagar, Gorakhpur & Maharajganj.
The beneficiaries of the project include more than 29 lakh farmers from over 6,200 villages. According to PM, “The farmers of the region will now be able to grow crops on a larger scale"