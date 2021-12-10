Last Updated:

In Pics: All About Rs 9,082 Cr Saryu Nahar National Project To Be Inaugurated By PM Modi

The Saryu Nahar National Pariyojna is a project that aims at interlinking five rivers-i.e. Ghagra, Saryu, Rapti, Banganga and Rohini through canals.

Riya Baibhawi
Saryu Nahar National Project
The Saryu Nahar National Pariyojna is a project that aims at interlinking five rivers-i.e. Ghagra, Saryu, Rapti, Banganga and Rohini through the construction of canals.

Saryu Nahar National Project
Once completed, it will provide assured irrigation water to more than 14 lakh hectares of land across the state of Uttar Pradesh.

Saryu Nahar National Project
The total cost of the project is to be around Rs.9082 crore. The  Saryu Nahar National Project is being monitored by M & A Dte., Central Water Commission (CWC), Lucknow.

Saryu Nahar National Project
It will affect a total of nine districts- Bahraich, Shravasti, Balrampur, Gonda, Siddharthnagar, Basti, Sant Kabir Nagar, Gorakhpur & Maharajganj. 

Saryu Nahar National Project
The beneficiaries of the project include more than 29 lakh farmers from over 6,200 villages. According to PM, “The farmers of the region will now be able to grow crops on a larger scale"

Saryu Nahar National Project
The much-vaunted construction project would be integrated by PM Modi Narendra Modi on Saturday, December 11. Interestingly, the idea of the whole project was floated back in 1997 but was stalled. 

