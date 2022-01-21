Last Updated:

IN PICS | Amar Jawan Jyoti Merged With War Memorial Flame As Tribute To India's Martyrs

In a tribute to India's martyrs, the Amar Jawan Jyoti flame at India Gate was merged with the flame at the National War Memorial in New Delhi on Friday.

Amar Jawan Jyoti
Image: Twitter/@DefencePRO_Guj

The Amar Jawan Jyoti flame at India Gate was merged with the flame at the National War Memorial in Delhi on Friday. 

Amar Jawan Jyoti
Image: Twitter/@DefencePRO_Guj

The ceremony was presided over by the Integrated Defence Staff chief Air Marshal Radha Krishna who merged the two flames.

Amar Jawan Jyoti
Image: Twitter/@DefencePRO_Guj

The Amar Jawan Jyoti was built as a memorial for Indian soldiers who were martyred in the 1971 Indo-Pak war, which India won, leading to the creation of Bangladesh. 

Amar Jawan Jyoti
Image: Twitter/@DefencePRO_Guj

After a long wait, the National War Memorial was constructed in the India Gate complex by the BJP-led Central government.

Amar Jawan Jyoti
Image: Twitter/@DefencePRO_Guj

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on February 25, 2019, inaugurated the National War Memorial, where names of 25,942 soldiers have been inscribed in golden letters on granite tablets. 

Amar Jawan Jyoti
Image: Twitter/@DefencePRO_Guj

The War Memorial has names of all Indian defence personnel who were martyred from the 1947-48 war with Pakistan, to the Galwan valley clash with Chinese troops. 

Amar Jawan Jyoti
Image: Twitter/@DefencePRO_Guj

The names of troops who laid down their lives in the counter-terrorist operations are also included in the walls of the Memorial.

