IN PICS: Amid Crisis, India's Armed Forces Come Together To Offer Relief To COVID Patients

As the country continues to battle the pandemic, India's armed forces including the Indian Army and ITBP officials have come together to offer COVID relief

Written By
Gargi Rohatgi
Indian Army
Twitter: @adgpi

As India grapples with COVID, Armed Forces and local authorities joined hands to increase oxygen supply in Agra.

Indian Army
Twitter: @adgpi

Local authorities of Agra had requested the Indian Army to assist in the repair of a non-functional oxygen plant.

ITPB officials
Twitter: @ITBP_official

Amid the pandemic crisis, ITB team officials visited the wards of 500 oxygen-bedded Sardar Patel Care Centre, Radha Soami Beas, Chhatarpur, New Delhi.

ITPB officials
Twitter: @ITBP_official

The team of ITBP officials met the around 400 COVID-19 patients, who have been admitted in this COVID care medical facility.

ITPB officials
Twitter: @ITBP_official

Besides meeting and interacting with COVID-19 patients, the ITBP officials also took stock of the ground situation at the COVID care centre.

ITPB officials
Twitter: @ITBP_official

ITPB officials have been very active throughout the Coronavirus pandemic.

Indian Army doctors
Repulicworld.com

Indian Army has established a dedicated COVID Facility at the old Command Hospital Complex, Pune where civilian patients can be treated

