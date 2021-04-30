IN PICS: Amid Crisis, India's Armed Forces Come Together To Offer Relief To COVID Patients

Quick links:
As India grapples with COVID, Armed Forces and local authorities joined hands to increase oxygen supply in Agra.
Local authorities of Agra had requested the Indian Army to assist in the repair of a non-functional oxygen plant.
Amid the pandemic crisis, ITB team officials visited the wards of 500 oxygen-bedded Sardar Patel Care Centre, Radha Soami Beas, Chhatarpur, New Delhi.
The team of ITBP officials met the around 400 COVID-19 patients, who have been admitted in this COVID care medical facility.
Besides meeting and interacting with COVID-19 patients, the ITBP officials also took stock of the ground situation at the COVID care centre.