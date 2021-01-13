Last Updated:

IN PICS | Armed Forces Join Nation To Celebrate Harvest Festival Of Lohri With Full Zest

Lohri, the winter harvest festival was celebrated with full zest and fervour. CRPF's celebration at its camp in Jammu was cherry on the cake

CRPF celebrates Lohri
CRPF jawans celebrate Lohri at CRPF camp in Jammu.

CRPF celebrates Lohri
CRPF jawans celebrate Lohri at CRPF camp in Jammu.

CRPF celebrates Lohri
CRPF jawans celebrate Lohri at CRPF camp in Jammu.

CRPF celebrates Lohri
CRPF jawans celebrate Lohri at CRPF camp in Jammu.

Eco-friendly Lohri in Haryana
A local from Panchkula, Haryana came up with an eco-friendly way to celebrate Lohri using clarified butter & beeswax.

Eco-friendly Lohri in Haryana
A local from Panchkula came up with an eco-friendly way to celebrate Lohri using clarified butter & beeswax.

Celebration of Lohri in Amritsar
People in Punjab's Amritsar celebrate the festival of Lohri.

Celebration of Lohri in Ludhiana
People in Punjab's Ludhiana celebrate the festival of Lohri

Celebration of Lohri in Amritsar
People in Punjab's Amritsar celebrate the festival of Lohri.

Celebration of Lohri in Ludhiana
People in Punjab's Ludhiana celebrate the festival of Lohri

Celebration of Lohri in Ludhiana
People in Punjab's Ludhiana celebrate the festival of Lohri

Celebration of Lohri in Ludhiana
People in Punjab's Ludhiana celebrate the festival of Lohri

