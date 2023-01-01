In Pics | Army Chief Manoj Pande Meets Troops At LoC In Kupwara Sector On New Year

Quick links:
On New Year 2023, General Manoj Pande, Chief of the Army Staff, visited troops deployed at various locations in the high-altitude areas along the Line of Control in the Kupwara sector
General Manoj Pande reviewed the preparedness of Army troops for any risk in future. He also interacted with the troops and extended New Year wishes to all ranks and their families.
Chief of the Army Staff Manoj Pande spent valuable time with the Army troops and reviewed their new modern technology. Before becoming the Army Chief, he was also in charge of the Eastern Command.
Army Chief motivated the Army troops and celebrated the New Year. Chief of the Army Staff Pande succeeded General Manoj Mukund Naravane who completed his tenure on April 30, 2022.