In Pics | Army Chief Manoj Pande Meets Troops At LoC In Kupwara Sector On New Year

On the occasion of New Year 2023, General Manoj Pande, COAS visited troops deployed at various location in High Altitude Area along LoC in Kupwara Sector.

Chief of the Army Staff
On New Year 2023, General Manoj Pande, Chief of the Army Staff, visited troops deployed at various locations in the high-altitude areas along the Line of Control in the Kupwara sector

Manoj Pande
General Manoj Pande reviewed the preparedness of Army troops for any risk in future. He also interacted with the troops and extended New Year wishes to all ranks and their families. 

COAS in Kupwara sectror
Chief of the Army Staff Manoj Pande spent valuable time with the Army troops and reviewed their new modern technology. Before becoming the Army Chief, he was also in charge of the Eastern Command.

General Manoj Pande
Army Chief motivated the Army troops and celebrated the New Year. Chief of the Army Staff Pande succeeded General Manoj Mukund Naravane who completed his tenure on April 30, 2022.

Army Chief on LoC on New Year
General Manoj Chandrashekhar Pande fed the dog who was a part of the Army troop. Pande was appointed as the new chief of the Indian army on April 18, 2022.

