In Pics: As Padma Awards 2020 Presented, PM Modi Meets Awardees And Their Kin

Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets with awardees and their relatives during the Padma Awards 2020, at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi

PM Modi meets Padma awardees
Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets the awardees during the Padma Awards for 2020, at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi

PM Modi meets Padma awardees
Other than PM Modi, the award ceremony also saw the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar. 

PM Modi meets Padma awardees
While 'Padma Shri' is awarded for distinguished service in any field, 'Padma Bhushan' is awarded for distinguished service of high order.

PM Modi meets Padma awardees
The list, which was released back on the eve of Republic Day by the Home Affairs ministry, included 119 personalities, hailing from different fraternities.

PM Modi meets Padma awardees
The sectors for awards include art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports and civil service.

PM Modi meets Padma awardees
The list of awardees includes 29 women, 16 Posthumous awardees and one transgender awardee.

PM Modi meets Padma awardees
PM Modi tweeted, "Attended the first of the Padma Award ceremonies for the years 2020 and 2021. I felt extremely happy to see grassroots level achievers being recognised for their exemplary efforts."

PM Modi meets Padma awardees
PM Modi added, "From the environment to enterprise, agriculture to the arts, science to social service, public administration to cinema…recipients of the #PeoplesPadma come from diverse backgrounds." 

