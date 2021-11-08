In Pics: As Padma Awards 2020 Presented, PM Modi Meets Awardees And Their Kin

Quick links:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets the awardees during the Padma Awards for 2020, at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi
Other than PM Modi, the award ceremony also saw the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar.
While 'Padma Shri' is awarded for distinguished service in any field, 'Padma Bhushan' is awarded for distinguished service of high order.
The list, which was released back on the eve of Republic Day by the Home Affairs ministry, included 119 personalities, hailing from different fraternities.
The sectors for awards include art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports and civil service.
PM Modi tweeted, "Attended the first of the Padma Award ceremonies for the years 2020 and 2021. I felt extremely happy to see grassroots level achievers being recognised for their exemplary efforts."