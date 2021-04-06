IN PICS | Assembly Elections 2021: Celebrities, Politicians Come Out To Cast Their Votes

Quick links:
Actor Ajith Kumar arrived at a polling booth in Thiruvanmiyurand along with his wife Shalini to cast their vote for TN elections.
Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma cast his vote at a polling station in Amingaon in Guwahati for Assam assembly elections.
Actor Rajinikanth casts vote at a polling booth in Stella Maris of Thousand Lights constituency, Chennai for Tamil Nadu polls.
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor reached Thiruvananthapuram polling station to cast his vote for Kerala assembly elections.
Congress leader Karti Chidambaram cast his vote at the polling booth in Tiruppathur in Sivaganga district, Tamil Nadu.
Actor Vijay reached Vels International Pre School to cast his vote in Neelankarai in Chennai for Tamil Nadu polls.
Former Puducherry CM and Congress leader V Narayanasamy cast his vote in UT's assembly elections.
Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan cast his vote at Chennai High School, Teynampet in Chennai for Tamil Nadu Elections.
Kerala BJP President K Surendran along with his family casts vote in Modakkallur in Kozhikode.