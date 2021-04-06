Last Updated:

IN PICS | Assembly Elections 2021: Celebrities, Politicians Come Out To Cast Their Votes

Polling in the 4 states, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Assam and the UT of Puducherry, is underway. Politicians, celebs arrived to cast their votes.

Written By
Srishti Goel
Actor Ajith Kumar
1/12
ANI

Actor Ajith Kumar arrived at a polling booth in Thiruvanmiyurand along with his wife Shalini to cast their vote for TN elections.

Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma
2/12
ANI

Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma cast his vote at a polling station in Amingaon in Guwahati for Assam assembly elections.

Actor Rajinikanth
3/12
ANI

Actor Rajinikanth casts vote at a polling booth in Stella Maris of Thousand Lights constituency, Chennai for Tamil Nadu polls. 

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor
4/12
ANI

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor reached Thiruvananthapuram polling station to cast his vote for Kerala assembly elections.

Congress leader Karti Chidambaram
5/12
ANI

Congress leader Karti Chidambaram cast his vote at the polling booth in Tiruppathur in Sivaganga district, Tamil Nadu.

Actor Vijay
6/12
ANI

Actor Vijay reached Vels International Pre School to cast his vote in Neelankarai in Chennai for Tamil Nadu polls.

AIADM leader O Panneerselvam
7/12
ANI

Deputy CM and AIADM leader O Panneerselvam cast his vote in Periyakulam, Tamil Nadu. 

Former Puducherry CM
8/12
ANI

Former Puducherry CM and Congress leader V Narayanasamy cast his vote in UT's assembly elections.

Kamal Haasan
9/12
ANI

Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan cast his vote at Chennai High School, Teynampet in Chennai for Tamil Nadu Elections.

Metro Man
10/12
ANI

'Metro Man' and BJP leader E Sreedharan casts vote at a polling booth in Ponnani in Kerala. 

Kerala BJP President
11/12
ANI

Kerala BJP President K Surendran along with his family casts vote in Modakkallur in Kozhikode.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister
12/12
ANI

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami casts his vote at a polling station in Siluvampalayam on Tuesday. 

