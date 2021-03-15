In Pics: Bank Unions' 2-day Nationwide Strike Against Privatisation Of Public Sector Banks

Quick links:
United Forum of Bank Unions has called a two-day nationwide strike on March 15 and 16, against privatisation of Public Sector Banks and 'retrograde banking reforms'.
Visuals of Kotak Bank from West Bengal's Siliguri as bank remain closed amid two-day nationwide strike. However, ATMs may continue to function normally.
Employees of a bank in Delhi's Connaught Place raise slogans in support of the 2-day nationwide strike of bank employees
Bank employees protest in Delhi. The Union Budget presented by FM Nirmala Sitharaman had announced the privatisation of two public sector banks (PSBs) as part of its disinvestment plan.
Tripura: Employees of a bank in Agartala participate in a two-day nationwide strike against the privatisation of Public Sector Banks and 'retrograde banking reforms'.