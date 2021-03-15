Last Updated:

In Pics: Bank Unions' 2-day Nationwide Strike Against Privatisation Of Public Sector Banks

United Forum of Bank Unions- an umbrella body of nine unions announced a 2-day nationwide strike from March 15 to protest against the Privatisation of PSBs

Written By
Astha Singh
Nationwide Bank Strike
1/8
ANI

United Forum of Bank Unions has called a two-day nationwide strike on March 15 and 16, against privatisation of Public Sector Banks and 'retrograde banking reforms'.

Nationwide Bank Strike
2/8
ANI

Visuals of Kotak Bank from West Bengal's Siliguri as bank remain closed amid two-day nationwide strike. However, ATMs may continue to function normally.

Nationwide Bank Strike
3/8
ANI

Employees of a bank in Delhi's Connaught Place raise slogans in support of the 2-day nationwide strike of bank employees

Nationwide Bank Strike
4/8
ANI

Bank employees protest in Delhi. The Union Budget presented by FM Nirmala Sitharaman had announced the privatisation of two public sector banks (PSBs) as part of its disinvestment plan.

Nationwide Bank Strike
5/8
ANI

Tripura: Employees of a bank in Agartala participate in a two-day nationwide strike against the privatisation of Public Sector Banks and 'retrograde banking reforms'.

Nationwide Bank Strike
6/8
ANI

Employees were seen holding banners and shouting slogans in Tripura.

Nationwide Bank Strike
7/8
ANI

Bihar: Bank employees in Patna raise slogans in support of the two-day nationwide strike.

Nationwide Bank Strike
8/8
ANI

One of the Bank employees was seen wearing a mask opposing the privatisation of Public Sector Banks

