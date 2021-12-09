In Pics: Bhutan's King Offers Prayers At Temple For Gen Bipin Rawat, His Wife & 11 Others

Quick links:
Bhutan's King and the Fourth Druk Gyalpo Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuk offered prayers and Karmi Tongchoed at the Kuenrey of the Tashichhodzong for General Bipin Rawat.
Gen Rawat's wife Mrs. Madhulika Rawat, and 11 armed forces personnel who lost their lives in a helicopter accident yesterday were also remembered in the ceremony.
"General Bipin Rawat, who visited Bhutan several times during his career, will be remembered as a friend by the people of Bhutan", said the King in his statement.
Bhutan's Prime Minister, Foreign Minister, and senior officers of the country's Armed Forces, along with the Indian Ambassador were also present to offer a thousand butter lamps.