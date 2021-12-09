Last Updated:

In Pics: Bhutan's King Offers Prayers At Temple For Gen Bipin Rawat, His Wife & 11 Others

The King of Bhutan Jigme Khesar Namgyal Wangchuk offered prayers at a temple for CDS Gen Bipin Rawat and offered condolences to the 13 departed souls.

CDS Bipin Rawat
Image: Twitter/@indiainbhutan

Bhutan's King and the Fourth Druk Gyalpo Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuk offered prayers and Karmi Tongchoed at the Kuenrey of the Tashichhodzong for General Bipin Rawat. 

CDS Bipin Rawat
Image: Twitter/@indiainbhutan

Gen Rawat's wife Mrs. Madhulika Rawat, and 11 armed forces personnel who lost their lives in a helicopter accident yesterday were also remembered in the ceremony.

CDS Bipin Rawat
Image: Twitter/@indiainbhutan

"General Bipin Rawat, who visited Bhutan several times during his career, will be remembered as a friend by the people of Bhutan", said the King in his statement. 

CDS Bipin Rawat
Image: Twitter/@indiainbhutan

Bhutan's Prime Minister, Foreign Minister, and senior officers of the country's Armed Forces, along with the Indian Ambassador were also present to offer a thousand butter lamps.

CDS Bipin Rawat
Image: Twitter/@indiainbhutan

Besides, the King also sent messages of condolence for the bereaved families, and the government and people of India. 

