Last Updated:

IN PICS | BJP MP Namgayal Unfurls Tricolour With Snow-sculptured National Emblem In Ladakh

BJP MP Jamyang Tsering Namgayal unfurled the Indian flag in Ladakh on the occasion of 72nd Republic Day at the altitude of 15000 feet

Written By
Digital Desk
Republic Day Celebrations
1/6
Republic World

BJP MP Jamyang Tsering Namgayal unfurled the Indian flag in Ladakh on the occasion of Republic Day

Republic Day Celebrations
2/6
Republic World

The Indian tricolour was at the altitude of 15000ft (4571mtr) on Stongday Top in Zanskar with a snow sculptured National Emblem

Republic Day Celebrations
3/6
Republic World

Padma Shri T. Chonjor, State Awarded T. Gyurmet, District Awarded SHO J. Singey and other Councilors were amongst the guests

Republic Day Celebrations
4/6
Republic World

After the bifurcation of J&K last year, Ladakh marked its presence in the annual Republic Day Parade at the Rajpath

Republic Day Celebrations
5/6
Republic World

The Ladakh Tableau represented the theme 'Vision of the Future'

Republic Day Celebrations
6/6
Republic World

India marked its 72nd Republic Day on Tuesday with celebrations witnessed throughout the country

COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
More Photos
View all
IN PICS | PM Modi leads Parakram Diwas celebrations at Victoria Memorial, Netaji honoured

IN PICS | PM Modi leads Parakram Diwas celebrations at Victoria Memorial, Netaji honoured
In Pics: Kashmir Valley gets fresh snowfall, flights still cancelled, main highways closed

In Pics: Kashmir Valley gets fresh snowfall, flights still cancelled, main highways closed