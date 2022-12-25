Last Updated:

In Pics | Christmas Celebration Across India With Churches Decked Up, Midnight Masses Held

On the occasion of Christmas, Churches across the country were decked up as people thronged to attend midnight mass

St Mary's Cathedral in Tamil Nadu's Madurai decked up on the occasion of Christmas as Midnight mass prayers were held 

World-renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created a sand sculpture of Santa Claus using 1500kg of tomatoes which was 27ft high and 60 ft wide in size at Gopalpur Beach  

Midnight mass prayers were held at St. Joseph Metropolitan Cathedral, Palayam, Thiruvananthapuram on the occasion of Christmas

Sculptures of Mother Mary and Jesus in at St. Joseph Metropolitan Cathedral, Palayam, Thiruvananthapuram

Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception Church decorated on the occasion of Christmas in Goa's Panaji 

Midnight mass prayers were held at Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception Church for Christmas

In Mumbai's Mahim, midnight mass prayers were held at St. Michael's Church on the occasion of Christmas.

People gathered at St. Michael's Church for midnight mass in Mahim.

Park street lights up ahead of the Christmas festival on Sunday in Kolkata, West Bengal.

As the spirit of Christmas soars sky-high in Kolkata, crowd throng the markets for last-minute cake shopping on the eve of Christmas 2022.

