IN PICS: Coronavirus Scare Dampens Holi Spirit, Sales Of Colours Affected, Say Shopkeepers

Ahead of Holi celebrations, shopkeepers say sales of colors, gulal & other items have gone down amid rising COVID cases.

sales of colours, gulal, abir, water gun & other i
Sales of colours, gulal, abir, water gun & other items have gone down amid rising COVID cases.

sales of colours, gulal down
Customers assembling outside colour shops ahead of Holi celebrations

sales of colours, gulal down
Shopkeepers say sales of colors, gulal, abir, water gun & other items are down amid rising COVID cases.

sales of colours, gulal down
Preparation of herbal gulal

sales of colours, gulal down
"Demand for herbal gulal, however, has increased this year," said another manufacturer.

sales of colours, gulal down
Herbal gulal being sold in shops ahead of Holi

