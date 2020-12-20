IN PICS | Dal Lake Freezes As Severe Cold Wave Grips Kashmir Valley, Tourists Ecstatic

Quick links:
A cold wave has gripped the plains of Kashmir valley leading to freezing of the famous Dal Lake at the beginning of the winter season.
While night temperatures in the Kashmir Valley dipped below the freezing point, several locals said that they are witnessing a cold wave of such a severity after years.
A local told ANI, "I was very young when the whole lake froze, and this year we are approaching the same position. The cold is excruciating. We are hoping that there will be some snowfall soon".
The tourists who came to visit the valley called the frozen lake the highlight of their trip. They called the Dal Lake a memorable sight and added that they would cherish the memory for a long time.
A tourist from Jharkhand said, "We came to the Vaishno Devi shrine and decided to extend our trip to Srinagar. The detour was a good decision as I have never seen a frozen lake".
He added, " I will always remember this sight. We are enjoying our trip a lot, but it is very cold here".
As per the MeT department, the minimum temperature across Kashmir and Ladakh has remained below the freezing point for the past few days.
They said the temperature in Gulmarg, the famous ski-resort in north Kashmir, settled at a low of minus 10.2 degrees Celsius, which is six degrees below normal for this time of the season.