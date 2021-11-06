Last Updated:

IN PICS | Delhi NCR Covered In Smog; AQI Deteriorates After Diwali

The air quality continues to deteriorate in many parts of India, particularly New Delhi post-Diwali.

Written By
Swagata Banerjee
Delhi NCR Covered In Smog
Image: ANI

The air quality continues to deteriorate in many parts of India, particularly New Delhi post Diwali.

Delhi NCR Covered In Smog
Image: ANI

Supreme Court Judge Justice S Ravindra Bhat on Friday had lamented the poor quality of air as the National Capital witnessed a rise in the level of pollution after Diwali festivities. 

Delhi NCR Covered In Smog
Image: ANI

Air quality in the national capital is in the 'severe' category, with PM10 at 412 and PM2.5 at 286.

Delhi NCR Covered In Smog
Image: ANI

It is a difficult phase as air pollution is leading to multiple health issues like asthma and headaches, especially amongst children. 

Delhi NCR Covered In Smog
Image: ANI

Health experts and environmentalists have lashed out at residents of the national capital for the 'irresponsible' management of Diwali.

Delhi NCR Covered In Smog
Image: ANI

The Centre-operated System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) stated that the Air Quality Index of Delhi continues to remain in the 'severe' category. 

