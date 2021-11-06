IN PICS | Delhi NCR Covered In Smog; AQI Deteriorates After Diwali

Quick links:
The air quality continues to deteriorate in many parts of India, particularly New Delhi post Diwali.
Supreme Court Judge Justice S Ravindra Bhat on Friday had lamented the poor quality of air as the National Capital witnessed a rise in the level of pollution after Diwali festivities.
Air quality in the national capital is in the 'severe' category, with PM10 at 412 and PM2.5 at 286.
It is a difficult phase as air pollution is leading to multiple health issues like asthma and headaches, especially amongst children.
Health experts and environmentalists have lashed out at residents of the national capital for the 'irresponsible' management of Diwali.