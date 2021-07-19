IN PICS: Delhi Rains Disrupt Normal Life As People Struggle To Stay Afloat; Roads Blocked

Quick links:
Visuals from several parts of Delhi NCR including ITO area shows roads waterlogged affecting commuters.
Heavy showers in the wee hours of Monday disrupted daily life of citizens in the national capital. Visuals from the Palam area of Delhi shows high levels of water clogged onto the street.
Despite heavy rainfall in the wee hours of Monday, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted additional thunderstorm with light to moderate rainfall in Delhi, today as well.
Isolated parts of the capital were flooded following heavy showers on the intervening night of July 18-19. Large vehicles including trucks were also affected due to high-level water
Early morning visuals from Delhi depicts a scary scenario as heavy showers continue overnight. Monsoon arrived late this season,however, it largely affected Delhi and nearby areas including Gurugram.
Several parts of Delhi including ITO, Dhaula Kuan and other busy areas of Delhi woke up to heavy showers and waterlogged streets. Vehicles were even seen partially submerged due to heavy showers.
Delhi witnessed heavy rainfall and at the same time (Monday morning) air quality index of Delhi improved to the ‘satisfactory’ category. Rainfall also brought respite for Delhiites from the heat.
Delhiites continued daily life on Monday despite waterlog followed by showers in the wee hours.
With Delhi, Gurugram was also effected by heavy rainfall on Monday morning. Waterlogging was witnessed in low-lying areas and affected traffic movement with cars seen submerged partially in rainwater.