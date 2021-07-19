Last Updated:

IN PICS: Delhi Rains Disrupt Normal Life As People Struggle To Stay Afloat; Roads Blocked

On Monday morning Delhi received heavy rainfall that resulted in waterlogging in several parts. IMD has predicted more rains in the NCR area throughout today.

Written By
Bhavyata Kagrana
Vehicles including car, bus working amid waterlog
ANI

Visuals from several parts of Delhi NCR including ITO area shows roads waterlogged affecting commuters. 

Heavy waterlogging in Palam area of Delhi
ANI

Heavy showers in the wee hours of Monday disrupted daily life of citizens in the national capital. Visuals from the Palam area of Delhi shows high levels of water clogged onto the street.

Delhi witnessed heavy rains on early morning
ANI

Despite heavy rainfall in the wee hours of Monday, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted additional thunderstorm with light to moderate rainfall in Delhi, today as well.  

high-level water effecting vehicular movement
ANI

Isolated parts of the capital were flooded following heavy showers on the intervening night of July 18-19. Large vehicles including trucks were also affected due to high-level water

Late monsoon arrival unleashed Delhi on Monday
ANI

Early morning visuals from Delhi depicts a scary scenario as heavy showers continue overnight. Monsoon arrived late this season,however, it largely affected Delhi and nearby areas including Gurugram.

Visuals from the Dhaula Kuan area of Delhi
ANI

Several parts of Delhi including ITO, Dhaula Kuan and other busy areas of Delhi woke up to heavy showers and waterlogged streets. Vehicles were even seen partially submerged due to heavy showers.

Early morning showers to continue all day in Delhi
ANI

Delhi witnessed heavy rainfall and at the same time (Monday morning) air quality index of Delhi improved to the ‘satisfactory’ category. Rainfall also brought respite for Delhiites from the heat. 

Daily life continues despite issues amid rainfall
ANI

Delhiites continued daily life on Monday despite waterlog followed by showers in the wee hours. 

Heavy rainfall, waterlog in Gurugram on Monday
ANI

With Delhi, Gurugram was also effected by heavy rainfall on Monday morning. Waterlogging was witnessed in low-lying areas and affected traffic movement with cars seen submerged partially in rainwater.

A three-storey building collapses in Gurugram
ANI

A three-story building collapsed in Gurugram's Khawaspur area and rescue operation is underway, informed DCP Rajiv. 

