IN PICS: Delhi’s Dhamsa Metro Station Decked Up In Artworks Depicting Local Culture

The printed glass panels at the station showcase the rich biodiversity of the area and it is themed as “Migratory Birds”.
The artwork at the metro station shows the residents in a market. Two persons are seen running while a person rides on his scooter. Some people are shopping while vehicles are moving on the road.
The upcoming Dhansa bus stand metro station at the Dwarka-Dhansa grey line metro route has been decked up with artwork and pictures depicting the rich heritage and culture.
The metro station is decorated with colorful art pieces that represent the culture of the region. The colour palette of the station has been kept earthy and bold to show both urban and rural values.