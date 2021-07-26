Last Updated:

IN PICS: Delhi’s Dhamsa Metro Station Decked Up In Artworks Depicting Local Culture

Dhansa Bus Stand Metro station has been decorated with attractive artworks that depict the rich heritage, flora and fauna of the region. See pictures.

Dhansa bus stand metro station
1/5
IMAGE: OfficialDMRC/Twitter

The printed glass panels at the station showcase the rich biodiversity of the area and it is themed as “Migratory Birds”.

Dhansa bus stand metro station
2/5
IMAGE: OfficialDMRC/Twitter

The artwork at the metro station shows the residents in a market. Two persons are seen running while a person rides on his scooter. Some people are shopping while vehicles are moving on the road. 

Dhansa bus stand metro station
3/5
IMAGE: OfficialDMRC/Twitter

The upcoming Dhansa bus stand metro station at the Dwarka-Dhansa grey line metro route has been decked up with artwork and pictures depicting the rich heritage and culture. 

Dhansa bus stand metro station
4/5
IMAGE: OfficialDMRC/Twitter

The metro station is decorated with colorful art pieces that represent the culture of the region. The colour palette of the station has been kept earthy and bold to show both urban and rural values.

Dhansa bus stand metro station
5/5
IMAGE: DelhiMetroRailCorporation/Facebook

The Dhansa bus stand metro station has been decorated with attractive artworks and paintings that showcase the local heritage, flora and fauna. 

