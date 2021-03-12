Last Updated:

IN PICS: Devotees Throng Temples To Worship Lord Shiva On Mahashivratri

Mahashivratri, an ancient Hindu festival honoring the god of death and destruction Lord Shiva, was celebrated nationwide on March 11 across Indian territory.

Written By
Riya Baibhawi
Mahashivratri 2021
1/9
Associated Press

According to the tradition, there is a Shivaratri in every luni-solar month of the Hindu calendar, on the month's 13th night/14th day. 

Mahashivratri 2021
2/9
Press Trust of India

But once a year in late winter and before the arrival of Summer, marks Maha Shivaratri which means "the Great Night of Bhagwan Shiva".

Mahashivratri 2021
3/9
Press Trust of India

Across the Indian territory, scores of people remember lord Shiva by chanting prayers, fasting, and meditating on ethics and virtues such as honesty, non-injury to others, charity, forgiveness. 

Mahashivratri 2021
4/9
Press Trust of India

In this photo, devotees could be seen performing 'Abhishekam' to Lord Shiva on the occasion of 'Maha Shivaratri' at a temple in Prayagraj.

Mahashivratri 2021
5/9
Press Trust of India

Meanwhile, this photo features devotees gathered on the banks of river Ganges in Haridwar to take a dip in the holy water. 

Mahashivratri 2021
6/9
Associated Press

Here, a female priest could be seen offering milk to a Shivlinga in Lucknow, UP. 

Mahashivratri 2021
7/9
Press Trust of India

Scores of people take part in the traditional Shiv Barat procession on the occasion of the festival in Bhopal, MP. 

Mahashivratri 2021
8/9
Associated Press

Apart from India, hundreds of thousands of Nepali residents also marked the festival. The festival is also celebrated in many Southeastern Asian nations. 

Mahashivratri 2021
9/9
ANI

As per the Hindu Calendar, the next Mahashivratri is scheduled to occur on March 1 next year. 

Dear Readers, Republic Bangla is now #LIVE with non-stop breaking news from West Bengal in the run-up to the crucial assembly elections. Tap here to watch.

COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
More Photos
View all
In Pics | Scorpene-class submarine INS Karanj commissioned into Indian Navy in Mumbai

In Pics | Scorpene-class submarine INS Karanj commissioned into Indian Navy in Mumbai
PM Modi flags off 'Padyatra' from Sabarmati; inaugurates 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' program

PM Modi flags off 'Padyatra' from Sabarmati; inaugurates 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' program