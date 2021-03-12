IN PICS: Devotees Throng Temples To Worship Lord Shiva On Mahashivratri

Quick links:
According to the tradition, there is a Shivaratri in every luni-solar month of the Hindu calendar, on the month's 13th night/14th day.
But once a year in late winter and before the arrival of Summer, marks Maha Shivaratri which means "the Great Night of Bhagwan Shiva".
Across the Indian territory, scores of people remember lord Shiva by chanting prayers, fasting, and meditating on ethics and virtues such as honesty, non-injury to others, charity, forgiveness.
In this photo, devotees could be seen performing 'Abhishekam' to Lord Shiva on the occasion of 'Maha Shivaratri' at a temple in Prayagraj.
Meanwhile, this photo features devotees gathered on the banks of river Ganges in Haridwar to take a dip in the holy water.
Scores of people take part in the traditional Shiv Barat procession on the occasion of the festival in Bhopal, MP.
Apart from India, hundreds of thousands of Nepali residents also marked the festival. The festival is also celebrated in many Southeastern Asian nations.