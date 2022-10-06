IN PICS | Festive Fervour Across The Nation As People Celebrate Dussehra With Enthusiasm

Quick links:
Dussehra was celebrated in Amritsar by performing Ravan Dahan outside Durgiani Temple. On this day, people burn the effigies of Ravana to symbolise the destruction of evil.
'Ravan Dahan' performed at Daresi Ground in Ludhiana. People gathered in large numbers to celebrate the victory of good over evil, i.e the victory of Lord Ram over Ravana.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal along with artistes celebrated the victory of good over evil. Kejriwal attended Dussehra festivities at Red Fort.
'Ravan Dahan' was performed at Gandhi Maidan in Patna. Dussehra was celebrated with full pomp and fervour across the nation at the end of Navratri every year.
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar along with his wife, Sudesh Dhankhar participated in Dussehra celebrations at Lal Qila Maidan in Delhi.
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, former President Ram Nath Kovind and Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena participated in Dussehra festivities at Lal Qila Maidan in Delhi.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma attended 'Ravan Dahan' celebrations in Guwahati's Nehru Stadium.
Ravan Dahan was performed at Nehru Stadium in Guwahati to celebrate Dussehra. Indians across the nation celebrated the occasion with great enthusiasm.
Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren visited Ranchi's Moradabadi ground to witness 'Ravan Dahan' on the occasion of Dussehra.
'Ravan Dahan' performed at Morhabadi ground in Ranchi on the occasion of Dussehra. The festival marks the victory of good over evil.
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal participated in Dussehra festivities. He called on people to put an end to evils that are spreading in the society.
'Ravan Dahan' performed near cricket stadium in Srinagar on the occasion of Dussehra. The festival was celebrated across the nation.