IN PICS: First Batch Of Indian Women Police Inducted Into Army

The first batch of 83 Women Soldiers were inducted into the Indian Army and their attestation parade was held at the Dronacharya Parade Ground of Corps of Military Police Centre in Bengaluru.
Commandant of the CMP C&S, Brigadier C. Dayalan during the Attestation Parade held at Dronacharya Parade Ground of Corps of Military Police Centre in Bengaluru.
The first batch of 83 Women Military Police at Dronacharya Parade Ground of Corps of Military Police Centre in Bengaluru.
The Commandant of the CMP C&S, Brigadier C. Dayalan, reviewed the parade & complimented the newly attested women soldiers for their impeccable drill.
Brigadier C. Dayalan congratulated women soldiers on their successful completion of the intense 61 weeks of training.