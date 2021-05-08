Last Updated:

IN PICS: First Batch Of Indian Women Police Inducted Into Army

On Saturday, the first batch of 83 Women police were inducted into the Indian Army & their attestation parade was held at the Corps of Military Police Centre

Written By
Astha Singh
First Women Military Police
1/7
@adgpi/Twitter

The first batch of 83 Women Soldiers were inducted into the Indian Army and their attestation parade was held at the Dronacharya Parade Ground of Corps of Military Police Centre in Bengaluru. 

First Women Military Police
2/7
@adgpi/Twitter

Commandant of the CMP C&S, Brigadier C. Dayalan during the Attestation Parade held at Dronacharya Parade Ground of Corps of Military Police Centre in Bengaluru. 

First Women Military Police
3/7
@adgpi/Twitter

The first batch of 83 Women Military Police at Dronacharya Parade Ground of Corps of Military Police Centre in Bengaluru.

First Women Military Police
4/7
@adgpi/Twitter

The parade was conducted as a low key event while observing all COVID protocols.

First Women Military Police
5/7
@Prodef_blr/Twitter

The Commandant of the CMP C&S, Brigadier C. Dayalan, reviewed the parade & complimented the newly attested women soldiers for their impeccable drill.

First Women Military Police
6/7
@Prodef_blr/Twitter

Brigadier C. Dayalan congratulated women soldiers on their successful completion of the intense 61 weeks of training.

First Women Military Police
7/7
@Prodef_blr/Twitter

Brigadier expressed his confidence that the training imparted to them and the standards achieved would hold them in good stead and help them prove to be a force multiplier at their new units.

