IN PICS: From Dokra Art To Black Pottery, A Look At PM's Thoughtful Gifts To G7 Leaders

Quick links:
PM Modi presented G7 leaders with beautiful intricate gifts including Nandi-themed Dokra Art to Argentina's President, Alberto Fernández. Dokra Art is non-ferrous metal casting art.
PM Modi gifted a platinum-painted, hand-painted tea set from Bulandhshahr, Uttar Pradesh to UK counterpart Boris Johnson.
Canadian PM Justin Trudeau received hand-knotted silk carpets which are famous all over the world for their softness and craftsmanship.
To French President Emmanuel Macron, PM Modi gifted specially hand-crafted ikr bottles, and Zardozi carrier box. The carrier box has been crafted in Lucknow, the capital city of Uttar Pradesh, India.
PM Modi gifted a Metal Marodi carving matka to German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz. This nickel-coated, hand-engraved brass vessel is a masterpiece from District Moradabad.
PM Modi gifted lacquerware Ram Durbar to Indonesia's President, Joko Widodo. The GI-tagged lacquerware art-form has its roots in the temple town of Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh.
PM Modi gifted a marble inlay table top to Italy's PM, Mario Draghi. Pietra dura or Marble inlay has its origins in the Opus sectile- a form of pietra dura
PM Modi gifted Black Pottery pieces to Japan's PM, Fumio Kishida. The Black Pottery of Nizamabad in Uttar Pradesh uses a special technique to bring out black colours
PM Modi gifted Moonj baskets and cotton durries to Senegal's President, Macky Sall. Moonj is an extraordinary example of utilitarian handicrafts made with sustainably sourced material.
The Prime Minister gifted Dokra Art with Ramayana Theme to South Africa's President, Cyril Ramaphosa.