IN PICS: From Holy Dip To Kite Flying, Check Makar Sankranti Celebrations 2023

On the occasion of Makar Sankranti, devotees flocked to the ghats of Varanasi to take a holy dip in the river Ganga.
Makar Sankranti is a festival in the Hindu calendar, in which devotees make offerings to the deity Surya marking the transition of the Sun from Dakshinayan to Uttarayan.
'Tent City' on the banks of Ganga. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated it on January 13 on the banks of the river to tap the tourism potential of the region.
Naga Sadhus from different parts of the country gathered at Kolkata's Babu Ghat to take a holy dip during Gangasagar Mela on Makar Sankranti.