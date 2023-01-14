Last Updated:

IN PICS: From Holy Dip To Kite Flying, Check Makar Sankranti Celebrations 2023

Makar Sankranti, which is one of the most auspicious times in the year that marks the transition of the Sun from Dakshinayan to Uttarayan.

Written By
Astha Singh
Makar Sankranti
1/7
Image: ANI

On the occasion of Makar Sankranti, devotees flocked to the ghats of Varanasi to take a holy dip in the river Ganga.

Makar Sankranti
2/7
Image: ANI

Thousands of devotees took the holy dip in the river.

Makar Sankranti
3/7
Image: ANI

Makar Sankranti is a festival in the Hindu calendar, in which devotees make offerings to the deity Surya marking the transition of the Sun from Dakshinayan to Uttarayan.

Makar Sankranti
4/7
Image: ANI

'Tent City' on the banks of Ganga. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated it on January 13 on the banks of the river to tap the tourism potential of the region.

Makar Sankranti
5/7
Image: ANI

Naga Sadhus from different parts of the country gathered at Kolkata's Babu Ghat to take a holy dip during Gangasagar Mela on Makar Sankranti.

Makar Sankranti
6/7
Image: ANI

In Gujarat's Vadodara, colourful kites hit markets on the occasion of Makar Sankranti.

Makar Sankranti
7/7
Image: ANI

People were seen buying kites to celebrate Makar Sankranti.

COMMENT
More Photos
View all
In Pictures: North Indian states shiver as cold wave and dense fog grip entire region

In Pictures: North Indian states shiver as cold wave and dense fog grip entire region
PM Modi to flag off MV Ganga Vilas on Jan 13; See pics of ‘world’s longest river cruise’

PM Modi to flag off MV Ganga Vilas on Jan 13; See pics of ‘world’s longest river cruise’