IN PICS | From Maharashtra To Chennai, India's Phase-3 COVID Vaccination Drive Kicks Off

Quick links:
The third phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive began on Saturday at District Women's Hospital, Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh.
People standing in queue to get vaccinated at Gorakhpur vaccination centre. As per the Health department, vaccination for people above 18 years of age started at 10 centres in the district today.
COVID-19 vaccination for people above 18 years of age starts at Max Hospital in Panchsheel Park, Delhi.
A Health worker preparing the vaccine. Dr Shilpa told ANI, "We have five sites here to vaccinate people above 18 years of age. We are charging Rs 900 for a dose."
People at Kamla Nehru Hospital in Pune maintaining social distance as they wait for their turn to get COVID vaccine.