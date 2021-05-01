West Bengal
IN PICS | From Maharashtra To Chennai, India's Phase-3 COVID Vaccination Drive Kicks Off

Under phase-3 COVID Vaccination drive, 18+ age group will be vaccinated. Due to shortage of doses, majority states have deferred launching the third phase

Written By
Astha Singh
Phase-3 COVID Vaccination Drive
1/8
ANI

The third phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive began on Saturday at District Women's Hospital, Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh.

Phase-3 COVID Vaccination Drive
2/8
ANI

People standing in queue to get vaccinated at Gorakhpur vaccination centre. As per the Health department, vaccination for people above 18 years of age started at 10 centres in the district today.

Phase-3 COVID Vaccination Drive
3/8
ANI

COVID-19 vaccination for people above 18 years of age starts at Max Hospital in Panchsheel Park, Delhi.

Phase-3 COVID Vaccination Drive
4/8
ANI

A Health worker preparing the vaccine. Dr Shilpa told ANI, "We have five sites here to vaccinate people above 18 years of age. We are charging Rs 900 for a dose."

Phase-3 COVID Vaccination Drive
5/8
ANI

COVID-19 vaccination for people above 18 years of age begins at Apollo Hospital in Chennai.

Phase-3 COVID Vaccination Drive
6/8
ANI

A man gets vaccinated at Kamla Nehru Hospital in Pune, Maharashtra.

Phase-3 COVID Vaccination Drive
7/8
ANI

People at Kamla Nehru Hospital in Pune maintaining social distance as they wait for their turn to get COVID vaccine.

Phase-3 COVID Vaccination Drive
8/8
ANI

People waiting in a long queue for Phase 3 COVID vaccination at SMS Medical College, Jaipur.

