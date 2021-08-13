Last Updated:

In Pics: Full Dress Rehearsals Held At Red Fort Ahead Of Independence Day Celebration

A full-dress rehearsal for the Independence Day event was held at Red Fort in Delhi amid strict security ahead on Friday, August 13; see pictures

Written By
Srishti Goel
Independence Day
1/7
ANI

A complete dress rehearsal was held on Friday, August 13, at Red Fort in the national capital amid strict security ahead of the 75th Independence Day celebrations on August 15.

Red Fort
2/7
ANI

As part of the rehearsals, a march past was held in the Red Fort's arena.

Dress rehearsals
3/7
ANI

In the midst of the COVID-19 outbreak, security officers were seen wearing masks during rehearsals to prevent virus transmission. 

Delhi Traffic Police
4/7
ANI

Meanwhile, the Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory for the 15th of August.Only vehicles with a valid Delhi Traffic Police pass will be allowed to enter the Red Fort.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi
5/7
ANI

On August 15, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver a national address from the Red Fort's ramparts.

Nation First
6/7
ANI

The theme for this year is 'Nation First, Always First.'

75th Independence Day
7/7
ANI

This year marks the 75th anniversary of India's independence. 

