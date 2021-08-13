In Pics: Full Dress Rehearsals Held At Red Fort Ahead Of Independence Day Celebration

Quick links:
A complete dress rehearsal was held on Friday, August 13, at Red Fort in the national capital amid strict security ahead of the 75th Independence Day celebrations on August 15.
In the midst of the COVID-19 outbreak, security officers were seen wearing masks during rehearsals to prevent virus transmission.
Meanwhile, the Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory for the 15th of August.Only vehicles with a valid Delhi Traffic Police pass will be allowed to enter the Red Fort.
On August 15, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver a national address from the Red Fort's ramparts.