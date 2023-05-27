The Best Aerial Pictures & Most Panoramic Views Of India's New Parliament

Quick links:
PM Modi will inaugurate India's new Parliament building tomorrow built adjacent to the old complex in the heart of New Delhi.
The inauguration will commence with a grand puja, followed by the installation of the Sengol, screening of two short films and release of a commemorative coin and stamp.
With 1,272 seats for legislators, the temple of the world's biggest democracy is bigger and features the newest technology.
While the inauguration of the new Parliament has become politicised with leaders of Opposition parties deciding to boycott the historic event.
The new parliament building, accommodating 888 members in the chamber of lower house, and 300 in separate chamber for the upper house, is a part of the govt’s plan to redevelop the Central Vista area.
The four-storeyed triangular building is spread over 64,500 square metres. Sandstone has been used for the facade to match the heritage buildings of Central Vista.
The new building addresses structural safety concerns as the current building was built when Delhi was in Seismic Zone-II. The capital is now in Seismic Zone-IV.