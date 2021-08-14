IN PICS: Heritage Structures In India Illuminated With Tricolour On Independence Day Eve

Quick links:
Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai, formerly known as the Bombay Municipal Corporation (BMC) on the eve of Independence Day.
Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus, a UNESCO World Heritage Site in Mumbai turns in Tricolour on the eve of Independence Day.
India's Tallest Tricolour Flies High At 100m Tall In in Gulmarg in Jammu & Kashmir. Hoisted By the Indian Army is dedicated to the nation. The project's foundation stone was laid on February 7, 2021.
Deputy Commissioner's office in Kishtwar District Union Territory of Jammu &Kashmir lights up ahead of Independence Day celebrations on August 15.
Delhi Secretariat building in the national capital lights up ahead of Independence Day celebrations on August 15.