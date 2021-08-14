Last Updated:

IN PICS: Heritage Structures In India Illuminated With Tricolour On Independence Day Eve

Heritage structures across Indian states illuminated with Tricolour on Independence Day eve. This year marks 74 years of India's freedom and sovereignty.

Heritage structures in India turn Tricolour
Visuals from Wagah Border on the eve of Independence Day.

Heritage structures in India turn Tricolour
Mantralaya, Mumbai lit up in Tricolour ahead of Independence Day celebrations on August 15.

Heritage structures in India turn Tricolour
Rail Nilayam in Secunderabad, Telangana on the eve of Independence Day.

Heritage structures in India turn Tricolour ahead
Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai, formerly known as the Bombay Municipal Corporation (BMC) on the eve of Independence Day.

Heritage structures in India turn Tricolour
Chennai Railway lit up in Tricolour on the eve of Independence Day.

Heritage structures in India turn Tricolour
Visuals from Wagah Border on the eve of Independence Day.

Heritage structures in India turn Tricolour
Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus, a UNESCO World Heritage Site in Mumbai turns in Tricolour on the eve of Independence Day.

Heritage structures in India turn Tricolour
India's Tallest Tricolour Flies High At 100m Tall In in Gulmarg in Jammu & Kashmir. Hoisted By the Indian Army is dedicated to the nation. The project's foundation stone was laid on February 7, 2021.

Heritage structures in India turn Tricolour
Deputy Commissioner's office in Kishtwar District Union Territory of Jammu &Kashmir lights up ahead of Independence Day celebrations on August 15.

Heritage structures in India turn Tricolour
Raj Bhawan in Kolkata turns in Tricolour on the eve of Independence Day.

Heritage structures in India turn Tricolour
Delhi Secretariat building in the national capital lights up ahead of Independence Day celebrations on August 15.

Heritage structures in India turn Tricolour
Illumination of Railway Buildings in Hyderabad ahead of Independence Day celebrations on August 15. 

