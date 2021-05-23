IN PICS | IAF Braces For Cyclone Yaas; Airlifts HADR Equipment, NDRF Personnel

Quick links:
Using five C-130 aircraft, the IAF is airlifting 21 tonnes of HADR equipment and 334 NDRF personnel from Patna and Varanasi to Kolkata and from Arakkonam to Port Blair.
The IAF has one C-17, one IL-76, three C-130s, four An-32s, and two Dornier transport planes on standby for HADR missions.
11 Mi-17V5s, 2 Chetaks, 3 Cheetahs, 2 ALH Dhruvs, and 7 Mi17 helicopters are also on standby in case of an emergency.
On Wednesday, May 26th, the cyclone is predicted to make landfall on the West Bengal and Odisha coasts.