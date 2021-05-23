Last Updated:

IN PICS | IAF Braces For Cyclone Yaas; Airlifts HADR Equipment, NDRF Personnel

The IAF is airlifting 21 tons of HADR equipment and 334 personnel of NDRF from Patna & Varanasi to Kolkata and from Arakkonam to Port Blair.

Written By
Srishti Goel
HADR equipment airlifted
1/6
IAF/Twitter

Using five C-130 aircraft, the IAF is airlifting 21 tonnes of HADR equipment and 334 NDRF personnel from Patna and Varanasi to Kolkata and from Arakkonam to Port Blair.

IAF braces for Cyclone Yaas
2/6
IAF/Twitter

The IAF has one C-17, one IL-76, three C-130s, four An-32s, and two Dornier transport planes on standby for HADR missions.

Preparations underway
3/6
IAF/Twitter

The operations have been underway since May 21 in preparation for the approaching Cyclone Yaas. 

Emergency services deployed
4/6
IAF/Twitter

11 Mi-17V5s, 2 Chetaks, 3 Cheetahs, 2 ALH Dhruvs, and 7 Mi17 helicopters are also on standby in case of an emergency.

CycloneYaas to hit WB, Odisha
5/6
IAF/Twitter

On Wednesday, May 26th, the cyclone is predicted to make landfall on the West Bengal and Odisha coasts.

IAF braces for Cyclone Yaas
6/6
IAF/Twitter

The IAF has airlifted 606 personnel and a 57T load of NDRF to date in view of Cyclone Yaas.

