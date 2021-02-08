IN PICS: IAF, Chamoli Police, ITBP Conduct Relief & Rescue Ops In Uttarakhand After Floods

Quick links:
After glacier bursts in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand triggered flash flood and avalanche, Indian Air Force (IAF) resumes rescue & relief operations.
IAF has resumed rescue & relief mission with Mi-17 & ALH helicopters flying from Dehradun to Joshimath with disaster relief teams on board.
Brave Himveers of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) rescuing trapped persons from the tunnel near Tapovan.
After 4 hours of continuous efforts, ITBP managed to rescue 12 people from the tunnel. Out of these 12 people, 3 were found unconscious.
Indian Amry personnel along with Engineering Task Force cleared the mouth of the tunnel to rescue people trapped inside.
The tunnel was cleared using installing generators, earthmovers and searchlights. Indian Army informed that field hospitals are present on the incident site to provide medical aid.
Chamoli Police informed that the rescue and relief operations are still underway and the rescue team is trying to enter the blocked tunnel.