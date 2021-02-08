Last Updated:

IN PICS: IAF, Chamoli Police, ITBP Conduct Relief & Rescue Ops In Uttarakhand After Floods

A glacier bursts in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand triggered flash flood and avalanche. While casualties are feared, several rescue missions are underway

Written By
Gargi Rohatgi
Uttarakhand floods rescue & relief operations
1/8
Twitter | @IAF_MCC

After glacier bursts in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand triggered flash flood and avalanche, Indian Air Force (IAF) resumes rescue & relief operations. 

Uttarakhand floods rescue & relief operations
2/8
Twitter | @IAF_MCC

IAF has resumed rescue & relief mission with Mi-17 & ALH helicopters flying from Dehradun to Joshimath with disaster relief teams on board.

Uttarakhand floods rescue & relief operations
3/8
Twitter | @ITBP_official

Brave Himveers of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) rescuing trapped persons from the tunnel near Tapovan. 

Uttarakhand floods rescue & relief operations
4/8
Twitter | @ITBP_official

After 4 hours of continuous efforts, ITBP managed to rescue 12 people from the tunnel. Out of these 12 people, 3 were found unconscious.

Uttarakhand floods rescue & relief operations
5/8
Twitter | @ANI

Indian Amry personnel along with Engineering Task Force cleared the mouth of the tunnel to rescue people trapped inside.

Uttarakhand floods rescue & relief operations
6/8
Twitter | @ANI

The tunnel was cleared using installing generators, earthmovers and searchlights.  Indian Army informed that field hospitals are present on the incident site to provide medical aid.

 

Uttarakhand floods rescue & relief operations
7/8
Twitter | @chamolipolice

Chamoli Police informed that the rescue and relief operations are still underway and the rescue team is trying to enter the blocked tunnel.

Uttarakhand floods rescue & relief operations
8/8
Twitter | @chamolipolice

Chamoli Police said that so far a total of 15 persons have been rescued and 14 bodies have been recovered from different places.

COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
More Photos
View all
Roar in the sky: Breathtaking manoeuvres on display by IAF daredevils at Aero India 2021

Roar in the sky: Breathtaking manoeuvres on display by IAF daredevils at Aero India 2021
In Pics: Wildlife officials row boat on frozen wetland to feed birds in Kashmir

In Pics: Wildlife officials row boat on frozen wetland to feed birds in Kashmir