IN PICS | IAF Chief Bhadauria Retires; Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari Takes Over Command

Quick links:
Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari (R) took over command of the Indian Air Force as its 27th Chief from Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria (L) on September 30.
Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari took over command of the Indian Air Force as 27th Chief from Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria on September 30.
The transition ceremony was marked by a ceremonial Guard of Honour for Air Chief Mshl Chaudhari, after which he officially took over, along with the Principal Staff Officers of Air HQ.
Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria with Air Mshl (now Air Chief Marshal) VR Chaudhari at an Air Force Base in the recent past.
Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria laid a wreath at the National War Memorial after which he arrived at Air HQ for a traditional 'walk through', before he handed over the charge.
Air Chief Marshal Chaudhari, commissioned in December 1982 in the fighter stream of the Indian Air Force, was the Vice Chief of the Air Staff (VCAS) prior to taking over as Chief of Air Staff (CAS).