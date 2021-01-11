Last Updated:

IN PICS | IAF Chief Reviews Deployments At Ladakh, Pays Tribute At War Memorial

Air Chief Marshal RKS Badauria visits Daulat Beg Oldi base in Ladakh, reviews deployments in forward areas and pays tribute to fallen heroes at the war memorial

Written By
Digital Desk
IAF Chief's visit to Ladakh
1/6
@IAF_MCC | Twitter

Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria pays homage at the war memorial at DBO during his visit to Air Force Stations and  Advanced Landing Grounds in Ladakh on Jan 11.

IAF Chief's visit to Ladakh
2/6
@IAF_MCC | Twitter

Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria undertakes a recce of the operational area during his visit to Air Force Stations and  Advanced Landing Grounds in Ladakh on Jan 11.

IAF Chief's visit to Ladakh
3/6
@IAF_MCC | Twitter

Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria undertakes a recce of the operational area during his visit to Air Force Stations and  Advanced Landing Grounds in Ladakh.

IAF Chief's visit to Ladakh
4/6
@IAF_MCC | Twitter

Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria interacts local Commanders during his visit to Air Force Stations and  Advanced Landing Grounds in Ladakh on Jan 11.

IAF Chief's visit to Ladakh
5/6
@IAF_MCC | Twitter

Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria reviews the status of deployments in the forward areas.

IAF Chief's visit to Ladakh
6/6
@IAF_MCC | Twitter

Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria salutes the brave warriors while paying tributes to the fallen heroes.

COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
More Photos
View all
IN PICS | J&K receives heavy snowfall, flight operations suspended at Srinagar airport

IN PICS | J&K receives heavy snowfall, flight operations suspended at Srinagar airport