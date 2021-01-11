IN PICS | IAF Chief Reviews Deployments At Ladakh, Pays Tribute At War Memorial

Quick links:
Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria pays homage at the war memorial at DBO during his visit to Air Force Stations and Advanced Landing Grounds in Ladakh on Jan 11.
Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria undertakes a recce of the operational area during his visit to Air Force Stations and Advanced Landing Grounds in Ladakh on Jan 11.
Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria interacts local Commanders during his visit to Air Force Stations and Advanced Landing Grounds in Ladakh on Jan 11.
Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria reviews the status of deployments in the forward areas.