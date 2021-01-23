IN PICS | IAF, French Air And Space Force Participate In Ex Desert Knight 2021 In Jodhpur

Quick links:
A Rafale aircraft of Indian Air Force participating in Ex Desert Knight -2021 held at Air Force Station Jodhpur.
Personnel of French Air and Space Force along with Indian Air Force participating in Ex Desert Knight -2021 held at Air Force Station Jodhpur.
A Su-30 MKI aircraft of Indian Air Force participating in Ex Desert Knight -2021 held at Air Force Station Jodhpur.
Personnel of French Air and Space Force participating in Ex Desert Knight -2021 held at Air Force Station Jodhpur.
Personnel of Indian Air Force and French Air and Space Force interacting with each other during Ex Desert Knight -2021 at Air Force Station Jodhpur.
Major General Laurent Lherbette, the French Air and Space Force contingent leader accompanied by IAF and FASF officers during Ex Desert Knight -2021 held at Air Force Station Jodhpur.
Members of IAF and FASF contingents attending a briefing during Ex Desert Knight -2021 held at Air Force Station Jodhpur.
French Air and Space Force's Airbus A330 multirole tanker transport aircraft in the picture, which arrived along with four French Rafale A-400M Tactical Transport aircraft and 175 personnel.