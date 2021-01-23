Last Updated:

IN PICS | IAF, French Air And Space Force Participate In Ex Desert Knight 2021 In Jodhpur

The Indian Air Force and French Air and Space Force participate in bilateral exercise Desert Knight 2021 with their crew and birds at Jodhpur Air Base

Written By
Pritesh Kamath
IAF's recently inducted Rafale during takeoff
1/9
IAF

A Rafale aircraft of Indian Air Force participating in Ex Desert Knight -2021 held at Air Force Station Jodhpur.

IAF, FASF crew participating in joint exercise
2/9
IAF

Personnel of French Air and Space Force along with Indian Air Force participating in Ex Desert Knight -2021 held at Air Force Station Jodhpur.

IAF's Su-30 MKI moments before takeoff
3/9
IAF

A Su-30 MKI aircraft of Indian Air Force participating in Ex Desert Knight -2021 held at Air Force Station Jodhpur.

IAF, FASF crew participating in joint exercise
4/9
IAF

Personnel of French Air and Space Force participating in Ex Desert Knight -2021 held at Air Force Station Jodhpur.

IAF & FASF officials interacting with each other
5/9
IAF

Personnel of Indian Air Force and French Air and Space Force interacting with each other during Ex Desert Knight -2021 at Air Force Station Jodhpur.

IAF, FASF crew participating in joint exercise
6/9
IAF

Major General Laurent Lherbette, the French Air and Space Force contingent leader accompanied by IAF and FASF officers during Ex Desert Knight -2021 held at Air Force Station Jodhpur.

IAF & FASF personnel attend briefing
7/9
IAF

Members of IAF and FASF contingents attending a briefing during Ex Desert Knight -2021 held at Air Force Station Jodhpur.

FASF's Airbus A330 MRTT
8/9
IAF

French Air and Space Force's Airbus A330 multirole tanker transport aircraft in the picture, which arrived along with four French Rafale A-400M Tactical Transport aircraft and 175 personnel.

IAF C-130 aircraft with aerial photography crew
9/9
IAF

IAF and FASF aerial photography teams onboard an IAF C-130 aircraft during Ex Desert Knight -2021 held at Air Force Station Jodhpur.

COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
More Photos
View all
In Pics | PM Modi flags off 8 trains to boost connectivity to Statue of Unity in Kevadia

In Pics | PM Modi flags off 8 trains to boost connectivity to Statue of Unity in Kevadia
In Pictures: Just take a look at Andhra CM Jagan's 9000+ van ration home delivery fleet

In Pictures: Just take a look at Andhra CM Jagan's 9000+ van ration home delivery fleet